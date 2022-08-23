Ask SAM: Eden Terrace Street needs some attention

Q: Who is responsible for maintaining Eden Terrace Street? The surface is full of potholes and uneven pavement. It has been that way for many years.

V.B.

Answer: The street is maintained by the City of Winston-Salem. Keith Huff, the field operations director for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that his department will take a look at the street.

“Eden Terrace is city maintained. This route receives a lot of truck and heavy equipment traffic. This route is also salted and plowed during winter weather events.

“The aforementioned items result in a high amount of wear on the road surface. City crews will visit this location to address any potholes."

The road is a candidate for resurfacing in next year's contract, Huff said.

Q: My neighbors let their dogs out and they bark so loud and for so long. I feel sorry for them, but I can’t stand their barking. What can I do about it?

B.O.

Answer: Sometimes the only person who can’t hear a dog barking is the owner.

"A barking dog is classified as a noise ordinance violation and you should call your local law enforcement agency," according to the Forsyth County Animal Services Division, which is part of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

To report excessive barking in Winston-Salem, call the police nonemergency line at 336-773-7700; in Kernersville, call 336-996-3177; in other parts of Forsyth County, call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

Once law enforcement has spoken to the neighbor, if the noise continues, the person disturbed by barking can take out a criminal summons at the magistrate's office at the county jail. The neighbor would be charged with violating the ordinance.

For the owners of dogs that like to bark, here are some tips from the Humane Society that may help:

• Don't yell at your dog to be quiet. It just sounds like you're barking along with him.

• Be consistent: Everyone in your family must apply the training methods every time your dog barks inappropriately. You can't let your dog get away with inappropriate barking some times and not others.

• Remove the motivation: If your dog barks at people or animals passing by the living room window, for instance, close the curtains or put the dog in another room; if he barks at passersby when he's in the yard, take him in the house. Don't leave your dog outside unsupervised all day and night if they are prone to barking.

• Teach your dog that he will not get attention when he barks. Your attention only rewards him for being noisy.

• Teach your dog the "quiet" command. The first step of this technique is to teach your dog to bark on command. Once your dog can reliably bark on command, teach him the "quiet" command.

Go to www.humanesociety.org/resources/how-get-your-dog-stop-barking for more tips.