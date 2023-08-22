Q: I recently heard about a Facebook lawsuit settlement and if you used Facebook you would be entitled to some money. What’s the deal and how do I sign up? — U.R.

Answer: The lawsuit dealt with allegations that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, had violated users privacy by making information about them and their friends available to third parties without the user’s permission.

Several lawsuits had been filed and were bundled into a class action lawsuit that was heard in federal court in the Northern District of California. The lawsuit was settled out of court and Facebook agreed to pay $725 million, while not admitting to any wrongdoing.

Anyone in the United States who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is eligible to file a claim.

The amount of money each person receives will depend on how many people file a claim. The deadline is Friday and you can sign up at Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. It takes about 10 minutes to fill out the application.

Your claim can be paid directly to your bank account, or by a prepaid e-MasterCard, Vemno, PayPal or Zelle.

There is a Frequently Asked Question section on the website for additional information. You can also contact the settlement administrator by email info@FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com, phone 855-556-2233 or mail, Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch St., Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Again, the deadline is Friday.

Recalls

SAM has gotten questions about recalls at Trader Joe’s.

Here's a list of the recalls and how to get your money back:

• Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies were recalled because they may contain rocks. The sell by dates for the products were Oct. 17-21. Also, Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel was recalled because shoppers found rocks in it.

• Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Soup has been recalled because it had something really unexpected in it, bugs. The use by dates for the soup are July 18 to Sept. 15.

• Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee was recalled because glass may have contaminated the coffee. The coffee has expiration dates of 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024, and 12/30/2024.

• Trader Joe’s Tomato Leaf Scented Candles were recalled because the glass jar may overheat causing it to crack or break during use.

• The Food and Drug Administration has Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend product package on its recall list because of possible Listeria contamination. Its UPC is 00511919 and use by dates of 04/24/24, 08/04/24, 10/13/24, and 11/04/24.

• Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers were recalled because of possible metal contamination. The crackers have use by dates of March 1-5, 2024.

If you have any of the recalled products return it to Trader Joe's or contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday.