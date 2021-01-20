Ask SAM: Facebook locked me out, what can I do?

Q: I was on Facebook for several years. In March 2020, I received a message that my account was closed because I wasn't old enough. I am over 65. I sent Facebook the information they asked for in March 2020; however, now they're saying too much time has lapsed. Can you help?
J.M.
Answer: A spokesperson for Facebook said a checkpoint had been applied by mistake and the account has been restored.
Q: Please help us. I need to get appointment for a second COVID shot and nobody can get through on the phone line. They are not taking appointments. They are assigning second dates for those now getting the first, but that leaves us earlier ones with no second appointments. Please help us. I fear they will run out.
A.L.
Answer: You will be contacted. Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said, “If you have received the first vaccine from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and have not received your second appointment, someone from our office will be calling soon to schedule an appointment for your second vaccination.”
Q: We live in Surry County. Will we be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine at one of the mass inoculation sites in Forsyth County? We are over 65 years old.
A.L.
Answer: Yes. A spokesman for Novant Health said, “Novant Health is following state guidelines for distribution of the vaccine. At the moment, people 65 and older, known as group 2, are eligible to receive the vaccine, however, appointments are extremely limited.”
Shredding events
We’ve had several inquiries about shredding events. We’ve now received information about two, although are still a couple of months out, here they are:
* Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.
* Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 8. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. They will also be taking donations of non-perishable food for Sunnyside Ministry.
Coat donations
The Salvation Army and A Cleaner World are again accepting coats for their annual Give a Kid a Coat campaign. The drive, in its 33rd year, runs through Feb. 13. New and gently used coats may be dropped off at any A Cleaner World location in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, or High Point, or at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Coat distribution began Jan. 15 at the Center of Hope Food Pantry, in the lower level of the building and will continue daily from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Coats will also be distributed at other locations to be determined. No appointment is necessary.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101