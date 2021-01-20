Ask SAM: Facebook locked me out, what can I do?

Q: I was on Facebook for several years. In March 2020, I received a message that my account was closed because I wasn't old enough. I am over 65. I sent Facebook the information they asked for in March 2020; however, now they're saying too much time has lapsed. Can you help?

J.M.

Answer: A spokesperson for Facebook said a checkpoint had been applied by mistake and the account has been restored.

Q: Please help us. I need to get appointment for a second COVID shot and nobody can get through on the phone line. They are not taking appointments. They are assigning second dates for those now getting the first, but that leaves us earlier ones with no second appointments. Please help us. I fear they will run out.

A.L.

Answer: You will be contacted. Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said, “If you have received the first vaccine from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and have not received your second appointment, someone from our office will be calling soon to schedule an appointment for your second vaccination.”