Ask SAM: Falling Back

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday.

The Energy Policy Act of 2005 established our current schedule, with daylight saving time starting on the second Sunday of March and ending on the first Sunday of November. Not everyone is enamored with daylight saving time, and there have been various attempts to either end it or extend it year-round.

But that could change in the future. The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in March of 2022. The U.S. House of Representatives has not taken any action on the bill.

The act would make daylight saving time year-round and do away with springing forward and falling each year.

If the bill passes the House and is signed into law, it will take effect in November 2023.

So, this year, at 2 a.m. Sunday, the clocks should be turned back one hour.

But we still keep springing forward and falling back. A study by the National Road Safety Foundation said that auto accidents increase after the clocks fall back, due in part to the lack of visibility during peoples' commute home.

So, be extra vigilant as you adapt to the new time during your evening drive.

Saturday is also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Daylight saving time will return March 12, 2023.

Will we change back to standard time in November 2023? Stay tuned, at this point, no one knows.

Over the years there has been debate about picking either daylight saving time or standard time and sticking to it year-round.

Q: What is the procedure to stop the switch to Daylight Saving Time? I prefer to stay on Eastern Standard Time.

A.E.V.

Answer: In short, it would take an act of the N.C. General Assembly.

The U.S. Department of Transportation oversees time zones and the transition from standard time to daylight saving time and back.

"Under the Uniform Time Act, as amended, States may exempt themselves from observing Daylight Saving Time by State law," the USDOT says. "If a state chooses to observe Daylight Saving Time, it must begin and end on federally mandated dates."

In 2019, a bill was filed in the N.C. General Assembly to make Daylight Saving Time, not Eastern Standard Time, the time standard for our state. The session ended, though, before the bill could be discussed.

There are some states and territories that don't observe daylight saving time: Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona.

Most states, though, are more interested in making daylight saving time year-round.

Legislation has been passed in 13 states since 2018, to allow for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress allows the change and, in some cases, if surrounding states also enact year-round daylight saving time legislation. More than 30 states have proposed legislation for year-round daylight saving time. Most of the proposals failed or are still pending.

In March 2021, Rep. Jason Saine, (R-Lincoln), sponsored House Bill 307 that would create a "North Carolina Time Zone," and keep North Carolina on daylight saving time year-round.

HB 307 passed the house on April 22, 2021, by a 100-16 vote and was sent to the N.C. Senate. The bill was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on April 26. It is still there.

Smoke detectors

SAM had a request from a reader to remind residents of Winston-Salem that if they need smoke detectors for their home, they can request detectors and a fire inspection through the department’s smoke alarm program.

There is a form at https://www.cityofws.org/296/Smoke-Alarm-Program residents can fill out and on-duty firefighters will install smoke detectors in homes, free of charge. If requested, they will also do a courtesy evaluation of your home.