Ask SAM: Former goat farm becoming townhouse complex

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I saw that the Greensboro Grasshoppers are celebrating pride month but the Winston-Salem Dash aren't. Will the Dash be doing so sometime this month? Is there a reason they aren't? I don't think they've celebrated or acknowledged the Winston-Salem LGBTQ+ community once in all my years living here.

J.D.

Answer: C.J. Johnson, the president of the Winston-Salem Dash, said that “The Winston-Salem Dash are an inclusive employer and we celebrate and support the Winston-Salem LGBTQ+ community. We have hosted Pride WS Night at the stadium in past seasons and hope to again in 2021 now that group restrictions have been lifted.”

Q: Do you know if the July event Heavy Rebel Weekender will happen this year. If so, will it be in-person or virtual and what are the dates?

A.D.

Answer: Courtney Southern, one of the organizers, said there is hope for a festival of some type this year.

They are still working on the plans and also getting the permits from the city. Southern said they hope to have something to announce in the near future.

New ReStore