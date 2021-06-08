Ask SAM: Former goat farm becoming townhouse complex

Q: What is being built on the corner of Ebert Street and Silas Creek Parkway? They have been clearing a lot of trees from that land.
L.S.
Answer: The site is currently being prepared for an 89 townhouse apartment complex.
In June of 2020, Wesley Young, who covers city and county government for the Winston-Salem Journal, reported that the Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously to rezone the property.
An attempt to rezone the property in 2018 met with resistance from people in the neighborhood. That plan called for 32 apartments and commercial development in the project. The neighbors were upset about the commercial development, calling it “an incursion of business development into their neighborhood.”
Developers at the time said the commercial development would be medical offices.
Young’s story included a brief history of the house and property.
"Local people often refer to it as the goat farm because goats were formerly grazed on the property — a seemingly rural throwback on one of Winston-Salem's busiest streets.
“The plans would include the demolition of a house at 1451 Ebert St. known as the Ebert House. The house is listed in the Forsyth County Architectural Inventory, as it was possibly built before the Civil War and moved from the Friedburg area to its current location about the time of the Civil War. While the timbers are original, all of the exterior bricks were replaced in the 1970s by local brickmaker George Black.”
Q: I saw that the Greensboro Grasshoppers are celebrating pride month but the Winston-Salem Dash aren't. Will the Dash be doing so sometime this month? Is there a reason they aren't? I don't think they've celebrated or acknowledged the Winston-Salem LGBTQ+ community once in all my years living here.
J.D.
Answer: C.J. Johnson, the president of the Winston-Salem Dash, said that “The Winston-Salem Dash are an inclusive employer and we celebrate and support the Winston-Salem LGBTQ+ community. We have hosted Pride WS Night at the stadium in past seasons and hope to again in 2021 now that group restrictions have been lifted.”
Q: Do you know if the July event Heavy Rebel Weekender will happen this year. If so, will it be in-person or virtual and what are the dates?
A.D.
Answer: Courtney Southern, one of the organizers, said there is hope for a festival of some type this year.
They are still working on the plans and also getting the permits from the city. Southern said they hope to have something to announce in the near future.
New ReStore
Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County will have a grand opening for its newest ReStore, 2551 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Activities will include a ribbon cutting by the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, food trucks, live broadcast on WTOB, giveaways and chalk painting demonstrations.
In honor of the grand opening, the new store and Habitat’s other ReStores at 608 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, 619 N. Main St., Kernersville and 6499 Shallowford Road in Lewisville will have additional discounts on select items on Saturday.
