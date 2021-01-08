Ask SAM: Forsyth County property revaluation questions

Questions about Forsyth County's property tax revaluation have begun to come in. Today, John Burgiss, the county property tax assessor/collector, answers the questions.
Q: I was wondering how many people received property tax value appeals notice without a property value in Forsyth County this year and if the clock for the informal appeal restarts when we actually get the value. Our notice, that starts the 30 day clock for an informal appeal has “value pending” listed, and the attached FAQ says that those with incomplete reviews with value pending will receive a new notice, but doesn’t say if the 30 days for an informal appeal will start over when you get the actual value. I’m not sure what we would be appealing without a tax value listed.
E.B.
Answer: Forsyth County Tax Administration mailed out close to 145,000 reappraisal notices, of which 130,000 contained new real estate values for 2021. Approximately 30,000 Forsyth County Reappraisal Notices were sent to property owners indicating a taxable value of "value pending." About half of the value pending notices are because of appraisal work that needs to be completed by county appraisers. Typically, this work is because of building permits or land changes that occurred during calendar year 2020. The other half of the value pending notices are the result of needed work by county staff to complete tax exemption or tax deferment calculations. The 30,000 notices with value pending were mailed to property owners because information about the 2021 reappraisal was included along with a letter informing property owners of their responsibility to list any changes they may have made to real estate during 2020 and to inform property owners of tax relief programs that are available within certain criteria. Tax Administration is actively working to finalize the value pending accounts as soon as possible. When the work is complete, a new value notice will be mailed to the property owner and will include instructions on how to appeal to the Forsyth County Board of Equalization and Review. The appeal deadline for the Forsyth County Board of Equalization and Review is June 30.
Q: Since property tax revaluations are coming out soon for Forsyth County, it seemed like a good time to ask this. Years ago we bought an older home as a rental and added a bedroom to the upstairs. The upstairs had been an unfinished attic. I recently realized that the tax records indicate a square footage for the house that is much less than the actual square footage. I believe the difference is the now finished upstairs. We did have someone acting as a general contractor although I don't know if he was licensed as one. I believe he got a building permit, but I don't honestly know. We remember some inspector coming, maybe the electrical inspector. If, for whatever reason, there was not a building permit; if we correct the issue now are we liable for back taxes for almost 20 years? We are now considering selling this property and would like it listed with the full square footage. What is the best way to correct this problem without too much back liability?
D.E.
Answer: Property owners are responsible to list any improvements, or demolitions, made to real estate with the tax assessor during the first January following the improvement or demolition. Since property tax is based on the value of property one owns, the law establishes the duty of the tax assessor to discover any previously unlisted property for the current year and for the preceding five years the property existed. A penalty of 10% for each year is also prescribed in the North Carolina statutes. Please contact our office at 336-703-2300 or visit us at 201 N. Chestnut St. in Winston- Salem in order to resolve this matter and establish a fair value so the property can be properly taxed.
