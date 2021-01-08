Ask SAM: Forsyth County property revaluation questions

Q: I was wondering how many people received property tax value appeals notice without a property value in Forsyth County this year and if the clock for the informal appeal restarts when we actually get the value. Our notice, that starts the 30 day clock for an informal appeal has “value pending” listed, and the attached FAQ says that those with incomplete reviews with value pending will receive a new notice, but doesn’t say if the 30 days for an informal appeal will start over when you get the actual value. I’m not sure what we would be appealing without a tax value listed.

Answer: Forsyth County Tax Administration mailed out close to 145,000 reappraisal notices, of which 130,000 contained new real estate values for 2021. Approximately 30,000 Forsyth County Reappraisal Notices were sent to property owners indicating a taxable value of "value pending." About half of the value pending notices are because of appraisal work that needs to be completed by county appraisers. Typically, this work is because of building permits or land changes that occurred during calendar year 2020. The other half of the value pending notices are the result of needed work by county staff to complete tax exemption or tax deferment calculations. The 30,000 notices with value pending were mailed to property owners because information about the 2021 reappraisal was included along with a letter informing property owners of their responsibility to list any changes they may have made to real estate during 2020 and to inform property owners of tax relief programs that are available within certain criteria. Tax Administration is actively working to finalize the value pending accounts as soon as possible. When the work is complete, a new value notice will be mailed to the property owner and will include instructions on how to appeal to the Forsyth County Board of Equalization and Review. The appeal deadline for the Forsyth County Board of Equalization and Review is June 30.