 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ask SAM: Free money rarely is free

  • 0

Q: Some friends sent me a Facebook posting about getting grants from the United Nations and Private Grant Foundations giving free money away. All you have to do is send a shipping fee, ranging from $2,500 to get $100,000, to paying $100,000 and getting $2,000,000. I think it’s a scam. My friends said they got the money. Have you heard anything about it? — R.H.M.

Answer: If you have a spare $2,500, you can probably find something better to do with it than give it to a stranger on the Internet.

SAM had not heard about this specific post, but Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, was familiar with it.

“Does the Facebook post sound too good to be true? That’s because it’s the hook for a common con. This scam promises you free money in the form of a government grant. All you have to do is pay a fee,” Yates said.

Scammers contact you through social media, email or phone calls. They’ll tell you that the government or some other official entity is giving away money through “free grants.”

People are also reading…

“You are told that your application is guaranteed to be accepted, and you will never have to repay the money. You can use the 'grant' to pay bills, make repairs, or pay education costs just like in this case,” she said.

If you take the bait, the scammer will tell you that they are a “government agent” and collect a “processing fee” for your free money. Then there will be other fees that might sound legitimate, which you'll have to pay before you get your money.

“Whatever the story, one thing is certain — they will never see the money,” Yates said.

Yates included information and advice on spotting this scam:

• Free money doesn’t come easy. Scammers would have you believe that government grants are there for the taking. In reality, obtaining a government grant is an involved process and one where the grant seeker pursues the funds, not the other way around. If someone is actively soliciting you to give you money, that’s a red flag that you are dealing with an imposter.

• Do not pay any money for a "free" government grant. If you have to pay money to claim a "free" government grant, it is not really free. A real government agency will not ask you to pay an advance processing fee. The only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies is www.grants.gov. For information regarding Canadian grants, contact the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

• Check for look-alikes. A caller may say he is from the “Federal Grants Administration” — which does not exist. Be sure to do your research and see if an agency or organization actually exists. Find contact information on your own and call them to be sure the person you’ve heard from is legitimate.

• Be careful with unsolicited calls asking for your banking information. Scammers will cold-call, asking basic questions to see if you qualify for a grant, and then ask for your banking information, saying they need to collect a one-time processing fee and directly deposit your money.

Bottom line — you never have to pay money to get money.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. 

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

Watch Now: Related Video

This robo-rat can reach places humans could never dream of

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert