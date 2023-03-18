Mark your calendars

for free mulchWinston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will have its annual free leaf mulch pickup.

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7, 8, 15, and 22 at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall. Mulch will be available as long as the supply lasts.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities employees.

“All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded,” said the division.

The mulch is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch.

Free tax prep help availableThe AARP Tax Aide Program is providing free personal federal and state income tax return preparation. Trained and certified volunteers will assist in preparing and e-filing returns.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Some complicated returns might be beyond the program’s scope of work, but seldom are people turned away.

The first step is to obtain a tax packet by:

Printing a packet from www.wstaxaide.com or pick up a packet from one of the following branch libraries: Reynolda Manor, Clemmons or Southside.

Follow the instructions in the tax packet, including scheduling an appointment by calling 336-777-6189. Both spouses must be present if filing jointly. Please take only one packet per return.

Appointments take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the days listed below, at one of the following library branches:

Monday and Tuesday at Reynolda Manor Branch, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem

Wednesday at Clemmons Branch, 6365 James St., Clemmons

Thursday and Friday at Southside Branch, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem

Walk-ins will be accommodated if possible. You must be at the library by noon at the latest. To speed up the process, obtain the tax packet above, follow the instructions, and bring the tax packet and all tax documents to the library.

Please do not call the libraries with questions or requests for appointments.

Shredding eventsRiverwood Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit organization, will have a shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem. A donation of $5 per box/bag is suggested. Riverwood provides professional equine assisted activities for both children and adults with disabilities.

The VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352 will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon March 25. The event will be held at the Kernersville VFW Post 5352, at 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville. Donations will be accepted, and proceeds will be used to help with veteran’s projects.