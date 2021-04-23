Ask SAM: Free tax prep help available

For people who have put off getting their taxes done, the AARP Tax Aide program can help. It's free and available to anyone regardless of age or income.
Certified volunteers will be available to help participants prepare and electronically file tax returns. You do not have to be a member of AARP to use this service.
The last date for an appointment is May 11. The deadline to file returns is May 17.
Because of COVID-19 the process will be different from the past. It will be virtual and by appointment only.
They cannot prepare a return unless the taxpayer has an email account.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet either by: printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or picking one up from one of these Forsyth County Public Library locations:
Central Library (third-floor reference desk)
660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem
336-703-3020
Reynolda Branch Library (front desk)
2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem
336-703-2960
Southside Branch Library (front desk)
3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem
336-703-2980
Upon completion of tax packet, go to www.wstaxaide.com/schedule to make an appointment.
Shredding events
If you need to get old records shredded, here's a list of upcoming shredding events:
• Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a stay-in-your-car shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon May 1. Bring all your old papers. Volunteers will take the papers from your car. The cost is $5 per box.
• Home Moravian Church will have a drive-thru shredding event in the parking lot of the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College from 10 a.m. to noon May 1. Proceeds will benefit world mission projects. A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested. Documents and computer hardware will be shredded.
• Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 8. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. They will also be taking donations of non-perishable food for Sunnyside Ministry.
• Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event provided by Shamrock Shredding from 9 a.m. to noon May 15. Proceeds will benefit the ongoing mission of the Kenya Well/Water Project to provide clean drinking water for the people of the Meru, Kenya community. A donation of $5 per box/bag is requested.
• Hopewell Moravian Church will host a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The cost will be $5 per bag or a donation.
Thank you
“I want to thank the UPS driver who saw that I had fallen on my driveway last week in Yadkinville. I could not get up and he so graciously stopped and got me up. He was my guardian angel that day and I will never forget his kindness. I was so stunned that I forgot to ask him his name.” C.E.
