Ask SAM: Free tax prep help available

Upon completion of tax packet, go to www.wstaxaide.com/schedule to make an appointment.

Shredding events

If you need to get old records shredded, here's a list of upcoming shredding events:

• Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a stay-in-your-car shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon May 1. Bring all your old papers. Volunteers will take the papers from your car. The cost is $5 per box.

• Home Moravian Church will have a drive-thru shredding event in the parking lot of the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College from 10 a.m. to noon May 1. Proceeds will benefit world mission projects. A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested. Documents and computer hardware will be shredded.

• Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 8. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. They will also be taking donations of non-perishable food for Sunnyside Ministry.