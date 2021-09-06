Ask SAM: Getting a Real ID after a name change

Q: If you changed your name when you got married, do you need your marriage certificate to get a Real ID?

Answer: Yes, you would need to bring your marriage license.

And if you are divorced and changed your name back to your maiden name, you have to include paperwork showing that as well, according to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Real ID came about after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Congress approved The Real ID Act in 2005. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for driver licenses and IDs that are issued by states to prevent fraud. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security drew up the requirements for the Real ID.

The beginning date for using a real ID to get in to U.S. government buildings, military installations, and to board an airplane has been pushed back again. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in April that it was pushing the date of full enforcement back 19 months.

"On May 3, 2023, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing Real ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. Federal agencies will begin requiring Real ID-compliant licenses and IDs for admission to a variety of federal facilities," NCDOT said.