Ask SAM: Going to the Paul McCartney show? Here's what you should know about parking, traffic and more.

Q: What are the parking and traffic plans for the Paul McCartney concert this weekend?

G.S.

Answer: Officials expect a full house for McCartney’s Saturday concert at Truist Field at Wake Forest University.

Andrew Brown of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex said that coliseum staff and the Wake Forest University Athletic Department have been working with the N.C. Department of Transportation, Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, and the Winston-Salem Police Department to develop traffic plans for the roads into Winston-Salem and around the stadium area.

Officials plan to have messages on the overhead signs on Interstate 40, U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway coming into Winston-Salem.

Parking is available around the stadium and at Joel Coliseum, a lot off Shorefair Drive across from the fairgrounds, and a park/shuttle lot at the WFU indoor tennis center off Shorefair Drive and 32nd Street.

Parking is $20, and they accept cash and all major credit cards.

If you’re going to the concert, officials recommend getting there early. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and the concert gates open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m. WFU has a clear bag policy and pocketbooks and other bags that aren’t clear, with certain exceptions, cannot be taken into the stadium. You will have to return the bag to your car.

The temperature Saturday is expected to be in the low 90s, so drink plenty of fluids and dress for the heat.

If you're not going to the concert, you might want to avoid the area altogether.

Q: I read an article last year regarding North Carolina’s unclaimed cash website and how successful the author was at claiming and receiving his cash. I went onto the unclaimed.nccash.com website and discovered that my adult children have unclaimed cash. I also found out that one of my daughters has been trying to claim a federal tax refund many times but to no avail. She has given up. Is there a phone number I could use and talk to an actual person to try to help them?

S.B.

Answer: You can contact the N.C. Department of State Treasurer, Unclaimed Property Division, by writing to P.O. Box 20431, Raleigh, NC 27619-0431, or calling 866-NCCash1 (866-622-2741) or emailing unclaimed.property@nctreasurer.com.

The unclaimed property that is turned over to the treasurer’s office includes “bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that typically have been abandoned for one to five years.

"Funds become unclaimed because the company loses track of the consumer, due to an incorrect address or other missing information,” according to nccash.com, which is part of the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer.

To claim the cash, you have to provide proof of ownership. Send copies, not the original documents.

You must provide proof of your Social Security number. A copy of your Social security card, such tax forms, pay stub or bank statement.

You must also provide proof of address. That can include a copy of you driver's license, a page out of a phone book or church/club directory, property tax bill, bank statement, or an envelope addressed to claimant with a U.S. postmark.

For more information, go to nccash.com.

