Ask SAM: Grand Theater in Winston-Salem to reopen today

Q: Now that Gov. Cooper has moved us to Phase 3, when will The Grand Theatres be open for business?
J.H.P.
Answer: According to information received from the Grand Theater, they will reopen at 5 p.m. today. The movies they will be showing are "Tenet," "Tenet" Imax, "Save Yourselves," "Halloween" (2018), "Infidel," "Jaws," "The Muppet Movie," "The Call," "New Mutants," "Unhinged," "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince," "ET," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Hocus Pocus," "Kung Fu Panda," "Pet Semetary" (1989).
Q: Are barbers required to wear a mask while cutting your hair?
G.W.
Answer: Dennis Seavers, the executive director of the North Carolina Board of Barber Examiners said, "Yes, all workers in a barber shop are required to wear a face covering when they are or may be within six feet of another person, including a client. There are some exceptions, such as when a worker is medically exempt from wearing a face covering. A full list of the requirements and recommendations for barbers and barber shops is available at https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Salons-Personal-Care-Businesses-Phase-2.pdf."
Q: I have three boxes now that I need to have shredded. COVID-19 has prevented the free community shreds. Where are reasonable places to do personal shreds?
D.W.
Answer: We have not heard of any free shredding events. Most are fundraisers for churches or nonprofit organizations. The Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling, listed below, event is free, but donations are requested.
Shredding events
The following organizations have notified us they will have a shredding event:
Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, $5 per box or bag. Proceeds benefit missions and youth activities. You will not need to get out of your car.
Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling will have a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the corner of West Lebanon and North Main streets, Mount Airy, beside Homeway Furniture. Tax deductible donations will be accepted. Make checks payable to Blue Ridge Carenet Counseling.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, class members will unload. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or visit www.newphilly.org.
Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, UMW Circle 2 will have a shred event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24. Suggested donation of $5 per box or bag. Proceeds will benefit local missions. Masks will be worn by all event workers. Shredding will be done on-site by Shramrock Shredding of Greensboro.
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site to shred documents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.
Thank you
Many thanks to the city workers who found and fixed the water line break at the intersection of Academy and Marshall streets the evening of Sep. 28th so quickly. Folks in the area were without water only for couple of hours.
B.E.
