Ask SAM: Grand Theater in Winston-Salem to reopen today

D.W.

Answer: We have not heard of any free shredding events. Most are fundraisers for churches or nonprofit organizations. The Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling, listed below, event is free, but donations are requested.

Shredding events

The following organizations have notified us they will have a shredding event:

Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, $5 per box or bag. Proceeds benefit missions and youth activities. You will not need to get out of your car.

Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling will have a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the corner of West Lebanon and North Main streets, Mount Airy, beside Homeway Furniture. Tax deductible donations will be accepted. Make checks payable to Blue Ridge Carenet Counseling.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, class members will unload. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or visit www.newphilly.org.