Ask SAM: Ground beef recall at Clemmons store

Ground beef recall at Clemmons store

Harris Teeter is alerting shoppers who bought ground beef Monday at the Tanglewood Commons store that one brand of the meat may contain metal shavings.

The company said that 10 shoppers bought the affected product, which is HT premium ground beef, 80% lean, with universal product code 20027600000. The company said it had already reached eight of the 10 shoppers but hopes the remaining two will learn of the problem through its public notice.

Harris Teeter said it did not have customer data on the remaining two shoppers. The company said it was recalling the affected beef out of "an abundance of caution."

The store is located at 4150 Clemmons Road (U.S. 158).

Harris Teeter said that the affected meat was removed from cases immediately when the store learned of the problem and that efforts then began to contact shoppers.

Harris Teeter said it was offering double money-back refunds to affected customers. Customers with questions should contact the company's customer-relations department at 800-432-6111 and select option 2.

Wesley Young

Q: I see numerous drivers using their personal vehicle with a food company’s logo on top. It is doubtful they know the personal responsibility this poses in the event of an accident, personal injury or death to others. Isn’t it correct that unless their auto insurances is rated ‘for business’ with a much higher premium, the insurance company is not responsible for any damages, property or injury, but the auto’s owner (parent or other) is liable for what occurs while performing this work?

V.M.

Answer: Barry Smith, the deputy director of communications/safety officer for the N.C. Department of Insurance, said that your concerns about people using their personal vehicles to make food deliveries is correct.

“Insurance companies refer to this practice as a “Delivery network platform,” which uses drivers to connect businesses to customers through a smartphone app or digital network to deliver goods or services for compensation,” he said.

Typical auto insurance policies usually don’t cover using your car to make deliveries. You can get coverage through a delivery service buyback endorsement or a rider on your policy.

“We recommend all drivers using their personal vehicles for any type of delivery or business purpose immediately contact both their respective delivery companies and their personal insurance agent to make sure they’re covered and to obtain additional coverage if necessary,” Smith said.

Q: WXLV/WMYV has the rights to broadcast Women of Wrestling in this market, yet has made the decision not to do so. Can another station legally secure the rights to broadcast? The new syndicated program has cleared 100 percent of the U.S. television markets.

D.R.

Answer: Women of Wrestling will be here soon on WMYV. Angie Jordan, the station sales director, explained what’s happening with the show.

“We just picked up the syndication rights to Women of Wrestling, and it will air on WMYV Saturdays from 9-10 p.m. However, during College Football season, there are weeks when it is being displaced. Last week, 9/24 and this Saturday, 10/1, WoW was preempted by live sports. It will be back on schedule Saturday, 10/8, airing at 9 p.m.

“Thank you for reaching out, and we are glad to hear you like this new program for our station!” she said.