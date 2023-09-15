Q: Did Fox8 drop “The Lee and Hayley” talk show from their programming? It used to come on after the noon news program, but now it looks like a show called “Court Cam” has taken its place. When did they drop the show? — L.R.

Answer: Yes, “The Lee and Hayley Show” has been dropped in favor of “Court Cam.”

Jim Himes, the vice president and general manager of WGHP/FOX8, said that the change was made Monday.

The talk show is hosted by journalists Lee Cruse and Hayley Harmon. Cruse is also a well-known comedian.

According to its webpage, “Court Cam” gives viewers a behind the scene look at court cases.

Upcoming shredding events

Fries Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $10 per bag or box. Paper only, no metal, plastic, metal clips, credit cards, laminated items, CDs, floppy discs, photographs, X-rays, medicine bottles, cardboard boxes, binders, or notebooks. Proceeds will benefit youth and family outreach and ministries.

Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center will have a shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, (the corner of Coliseum drive and Reynolda Road) Winston-Salem. Onsite shredding will be provided by Shamrock Shredding. A donation of $5 per box/bag is suggested, cash or check only. Riverwood provides professional equine assisted activities for both children and adults with disabilities. For more information, call 336-922-6426 or email info@riverwoodtrc.org.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run. You can safely shred important personal documents. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds help fund many Davie County community programs.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go toward local mission opportunities.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, they will unload. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-769-6057 or visit www.newphilly.org.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Volunteers needed

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard also is active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.