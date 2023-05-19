Q: We’ve heard very little about the search for the new chancellor at Winston-Salem State University. What is going on?

R.B.

Answer: As of now, there is no search for a new chancellor to replace Elwood Robinson, who is retiring next month, said Haley Gingles, the chief marketing and communications offices for WSSU.

"Our current provost, Dr. Anthony Graham, has been appointed by the UNC System as our interim chancellor," Gingles said.

“The system office will give Dr. Graham enough time to work on his goals and agenda, so a search will most likely not be for at least a year,” she said.

Q: Does the N.C. Department of Transportation require or encourage the use of native plants? It’s really important to use native plants, both for their endurance and their use by pollinators.

P.T.

Answer: They try to use native varieties as much as possible. Daniel Horne, the division roadside environmental engineer explained how the department decides the type of plants they use.

“At NCDOT, we are utilizing native southeastern plants to the best of our ability. Native plants in the right environment can do very well. Unfortunately, native plants have not done as well along the roadsides as they do in people’s gardens and natural areas.

“Heat, poor soil, dry conditions, and exhaust from the cars have resulted in many of the natives that we planted years ago to die.

“An example would be the dogwoods that were planted around the Legislative building in Raleigh. Disease and the stress they are under have resulted in most of them dying.

“They are being replaced with nonnative plants that are doing well.

“The idea of planting native plants seems like the best answer until disease and the harsh environment that they are forced to grow in results in their demise.”

Q: Is there an update on the paving on South Peace Haven Road?

N.R.

Answer: In addition to the paving project on South Peace Haven Road there is also paving on Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

Mark Crook, an N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance engineer for Forsyth County, gave us an update on the project.

“The contractor is currently working in other parts of Forsyth County. The work on Peace Haven and Lewisville-Clemmons roads should kick off once school is out for the year.

“It’s standard language in our contracts to limit paving around schools to the summertime. Since those two roads are so close together, I would think they would be done at the same time,” he said.

Book sale

The Friends of the Central Library's annual Spring Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the library, 660 W. Fifth St. Winston-Salem. Admission is free.

On Sunday, many items will be half price or $5 per bag. There are some exclusions.

There will be books, DVDs, CDs and other media in good condition.

Proceeds will benefit the library’s programs including the Children’s Summer Reading Program.

For more information, email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or call 336-327-7888.