Ask SAM: Has the Tanglewood Festival of Lights moved the 12 Days of Christmas display?

Q: My Forsyth County library card has "expired" and I am told that in order to get a new card, I must go in person to my local library. Why do our FCPL library cards expire? Why can't we just update information online and keep our card number in perpetuity like we do with our driver's license or most credit cards?

E.O.

Answer: “Our customers are welcome to renew their library cards online or by calling their favorite location, in addition to renewing in-person,” said Kathryn Nesbit, the technical services supervisor for the Forsyth County Public Library system.

“When a card is renewed, the number does not change unless the customer has lost his or her card and wishes to replace it.

"There are a few circumstances when a cardholder would need to visit a library location in-person in order to get a new card," Nesbit said.

For example, if a customer’s card expired more than five years ago, it may have been purged from the system which would require the person to apply for a new card with a new number, even if the patron has the old one. Library cards that have not been used are purged automatically from the system after five years.