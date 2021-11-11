Ask SAM: Has the Tanglewood Festival of Lights moved the 12 Days of Christmas display?

Q: At the Tanglewood Festival of Lights, did they move the 12 days of Christmas display?
M.L.
Answer: Brandi Chappell, the marketing and events manager for the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department, said the 12 Days of Christmas is still up, but it is in a new location this year.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Tanglewood Festival of Lights. The festival opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. The hours are 6 to 11 p.m. daily, except for Dec. 31, when it will close at 10 p.m. This year’s display will run through Jan. 1. The last admissions will be at 11 p.m. to allow time to get through the display.
Admission is $20 cash or $23 using a credit card for family cars, vans and trucks. Only Visa, Mastercard, and Discover credit cards will be accepted.
There will be four discount nights, Nov. 15, 16, 22, and 23. Admission will be $10 cash or $13 credit cards for family cars, vans and trucks.
Park officials said that waits of up to four hours are possible on weekends. Use the park entrance off U.S. 158. Do not use the park entrance off Idols Road, you can't get in that way.
Go to www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/ for more information about the Festival of Lights.
Q: My Forsyth County library card has "expired" and I am told that in order to get a new card, I must go in person to my local library. Why do our FCPL library cards expire? Why can't we just update information online and keep our card number in perpetuity like we do with our driver's license or most credit cards?
E.O.
Answer: “Our customers are welcome to renew their library cards online or by calling their favorite location, in addition to renewing in-person,” said Kathryn Nesbit, the technical services supervisor for the Forsyth County Public Library system.
“When a card is renewed, the number does not change unless the customer has lost his or her card and wishes to replace it.
"There are a few circumstances when a cardholder would need to visit a library location in-person in order to get a new card," Nesbit said.
For example, if a customer’s card expired more than five years ago, it may have been purged from the system which would require the person to apply for a new card with a new number, even if the patron has the old one. Library cards that have not been used are purged automatically from the system after five years.
"Limited library cards for new users expire after six months. Basic library cards, with full privileges, expire every three years. Internet, outreach, and nonresident cards have a one-year expiration. Those terms of expiration are set by the NC Cardinal system, of which FCPL is a member," Nesbit said.
Q: How can I dispose of a satellite dish? The provider told me it is my responsibility.
M.V.
Answer: Forsyth County residents should take satellite dishes and other types of electronic equipment including computers, tablets, and audio/video equipment to 3RC EnviroStation, 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. State law prohibits electronic equipment from being disposed of in landfills. Residents are limited to disposing two televisions per year. They do not accept poles, mount, or brackets.
The hours of operation at 3RC are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
There is no charge for disposing of electronic waste and hazardous household waste.
Correction
The name of Greg Gutfeld, a co-host of "The Five" on Fox News, was misspelled in Tuesday's column.
