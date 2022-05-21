Ask SAM: Has Winston-Salem ever rationed water?

Q: Has Winston-Salem ever experienced severe drought conditions where there was water rationing?

R.B.

Answer: Over the years Winston-Salem has had voluntary water restrictions due to drought conditions and once was on the way to mandatory restrictions when it started raining.

Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, and Bill Brewer, the deputy director of water and wastewater operations, researched the question. Here’s their answer. In 1960, the City of Winston-Salem, Wilkes County, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering entered into an agreement to build a dam west of Wilkesboro on the Yadkin River.

It is the W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir.

Winston-Salem has rights to the top 30 feet of the dam, the equivalent of 11 billion gallons of water.

“Our rights include the authority to request withdrawals in the event a need arises, for example if we are experiencing drought conditions. In exchange, the City of Winston-Salem and Wilkes County shared costs for the construction of the dam and we continue to share cost annually for maintenance associated with the dam’s upkeep,” they said.

The local water system can also draw water from Salem Lake.

In recent years there have been serious droughts in 2002 and 2008.

Ketteler and Brewer said that “In 2002, the city implemented voluntary water restrictions. Mandatory water restrictions and enforcement measures were being prepared when the basin started to receive rain and restrictions were lifted.”

“We have never called for a release due to low river levels, however, during the 2002 drought we requested a controlled release to assess the time needed for water from W. Kerr Scott Dam & Reservoir to reach our intake for the P.W. Swann Water Treatment Plant. It took approximately 48 hours,” they said.

When the Thomas Water Treatment Plant was taken offline from 2008 to 2011 for an upgrade, voluntary restrictions were issued because of a reduction of water being produced.

Q: Is attaching signs for yard sales, houses for sale/rent, missing pets and other things to utility poles allowed?

B.H.

Answer: No, you shouldn't put signs on those poles.

"Utility poles are property of utilities which in our area include Duke Energy, electric co-ops, telephone companies and DOT," said Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy Carolinas.

"Cities and towns follow a thorough application, review and pole attachment agreement process before attaching something like a banner to a pole. However, flyers are not authorized to be attached to our poles.

"Anything that's attached to our poles or other equipment can create an unsafe situation for our employees. An attachment can prevent our employees from accessing equipment safely or, in the case of nails and staples, could damage our employees' personal protective equipment (e.g., a rip in a rubber glove or sleeve), potentially affecting their safety," he said.

Attachments can also affect the reliability of service, Flythe said. "Our poles are designed and installed to withstand equipment that we install on them. Before other items are attached, we require that the poles first pass a field inspection to ensure they are structurally able to handle the additional attachments."

