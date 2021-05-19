Ask SAM: Have any local companies been hit with ransomware attacks?

Q: I've been reading stories about the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline. Have any local companies been hacked?
P.H.
Answer: Earlier this month, hackers took control of part of the computer system of Colonial Pipeline and demanded money to release it. Although the part was not connected to the pipeline itself, the company decided to shut the pipeline down to protect it, causing a temporary reduction in the gas supply. Published reports said that Colonial paid $5 million in ransom to the hackers.
So far, local law-enforcement agencies say they have no reports of hacking here.
“Currently our Criminal Investigative Division Fraud Unit is unaware of any reports of ransomware attacks inside the city limits of Winston-Salem," said Lt. Todd Hart, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department.
LaShanda Millner-Murphy, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said that her agency "has no reports related to local companies that have been targeted by ransomware attacks.”
Sgt. S.P. Johnson of the Kernersville Police Department said that, “To my knowledge no businesses in Kernersville have experienced any ransomware attacks."
Q: What is the ordinance on dogs barking? I have a neighbor that has two dogs. One barks majority of the time when it is let outside. Some mornings the dog starts barking at 3-6 a.m. waking others and me up.
J.O.
Answer: “A barking dog is classified as a noise ordinance violation and you should call your local law enforcement agency,” according to the Forsyth County Animal Services Division, which is part of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
To report excessive barking in Winston-Salem, call the police nonemergency line at 336-773-7700; in Kernersville, call 336-996-3177; in other parts of Forsyth County, call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112.
Once law enforcement has spoken to the neighbor, if the noise continues, the person disturbed by barking can take out a criminal summons at the magistrate's office at the county jail. The neighbor would be charged with can violating the ordinance.
For the owners of dogs that like to bark, here are some tips from the Humane Society that may help:
*Don't yell at your dog to be quiet. It just sounds like you're barking along with him.
*Be consistent: Everyone in your family must apply the training methods every time your dog barks inappropriately. You can't let your dog get away with inappropriate barking some times and not others.
*Remove the motivation: If your dog barks at people or animals passing by the living room window, for instance, close the curtains or put the dog in another room; if he barks at passersby when he's in the yard, take him in the house. Don't leave your dog outside unsupervised all day and night if they are prone to barking.
*Teach your dog that he will not get attention when he barks. Your attention only rewards him for being noisy.
*Teach your dog the "quiet" command: The first step of this technique is to teach your dog to bark on command. Once your dog can reliably bark on command, teach him the "quiet" command.
Go to www.humanesociety.org/resources/how-get-your-dog-stop-barking for more tips.
