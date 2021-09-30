Ask SAM: Have documents that need to be shredded?

SAM has received several requests for the list of upcoming shredding events.
Here are the events SAM knows about:
Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center will have a secure shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem. Shamrock Shredding will provide secure, on-site shredding. A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested to support the horses, students, and community of Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center. The center serves people of all ages who have a wide range of disabilities. Students participate in riding lessons, equine assisted learning activities and participate in life on the farm. For more information, call Riverwood TRC 336-922-6426.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A donation of $5 per bag/box is requested. No need to get out of your car. Papers will be shredded on site.
Lewisville Elementary School, 150 Lucy Lane, Lewisville, and West Bend Masonic Lodge #434 will have a document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9. The cost is $5 per box. The shredding truck will be located in the school parking lot along Lewisville-Clemmons Road near the water tower. Proceeds will benefit the Lewisville Elementary School’s annual Bikes for Books program.
Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9. Each box or bag is $5. Boxes should be equal to or no larger than banker file boxes in size. Bags should be no larger than kitchen size trash bags. There is a limit of 10 bags or boxes per car. Proceeds will benefit missions and youth activities.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church,4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 9. This year there will be two shredding trucks. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. We unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The event is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.
The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Run Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs. For more information, call 336-650-5518.
The Lewisville Historical Society will have a shred event fundraiser the parking lot of the G. Galloway Reynolds Community Center, 131 Lucy Lane, Lewisville from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. A $5 donation is suggested for each bag or box. No cardboard. Proceeds will benefit the Lewisville Historical Society’s projects and activities. For more information, call 336-766-5842.
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, 3717 Battleground Ave. Greensboro, will have a free shredding event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 in the parking lot beside Gold’s Gym. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Food Bank.
