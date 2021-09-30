Ask SAM: Have documents that need to be shredded?

Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9. Each box or bag is $5. Boxes should be equal to or no larger than banker file boxes in size. Bags should be no larger than kitchen size trash bags. There is a limit of 10 bags or boxes per car. Proceeds will benefit missions and youth activities.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church,4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 9. This year there will be two shredding trucks. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. We unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The event is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Run Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs. For more information, call 336-650-5518.