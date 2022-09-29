Ask SAM: Have papers that need shredding? Here's a list of shredding events.

Upcoming shredding events

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go towards local missions.

West Bend Masonic Lodge #434 from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Lewisville Elementary School, 150 Lucy Lane, Lewisville. A donation of $5 per bag/box will be appreciated. Proceeds will be used to sponsor the Bikes for Books program at the elementary school.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot at 120 Kinderton Blvd. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. Class members will unload the vehicle. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, wfrom 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15th. A $5 per box or a donation would be appreciated.

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5. Shamrock Shredding will be on site. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.

Main Street United Methodist Church, 305 S. Main St., Kernersville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. A $5 donation per bag or box would be appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Updates

• Angie Jordan, the sales director at WMYV said that the station would be airing Women of Wrestling from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is airing earlier because there will be a football game airing from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

• Stephanie Freeman, the marketing and customer relations manager at Piedmont Triad International Airport, sent us this clarification about international in the airport’s name.

She said that while there are no scheduled international passenger flights now, the airport is served by such organizations as Customs and Border Protection. It also has international flights that include charter, cargo, corporate, private, and Samaritan’s Purse.

"International activity is an important part of the airport and its economic development-focused mission,” Freeman said in an email.

• The Big Sweep cleanup of area creeks and streams, sponsored by Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful, has been postponed until Oct. 8 because of Hurricane Ian. It was originally scheduled for Saturday.

George Stilphen, the Big Sweep coordinator, said that waterways could become higher and faster than normal because of the heavy rainfall that is expected.