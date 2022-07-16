Ask SAM: Have the laws changed about registering trailers?

Q: I am concerned about the large numbers of pull-behind trailers that do not display a license plate. My windshield was broken on I-285 near Welcome, N.C. recently. It came from an erratic driver pulling a trailer behind his truck. Because of the trailer, I was unable to get his truck’s license plate number to report it to *HP. Since then, I have noticed many more trailers without a properly displayed license plate on the trailer. I live in a rural county. My question is: Have the rules changed regarding individuals who tow trailers behind their private vehicles?

J.M.

Answer: John Brockwell, a communication officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said: “There have not been any changes to the N.C. General Statues regarding personal trailers. DMV does not maintain data regarding unlicensed personal trailers. Any sightings of such should be reported to local law enforcement or the NCSHP.”

NCGS 20-51.15 (a-e) says that most of the trailers that are exempt from being registered are used for agricultural purposes. To be exempt, a vehicle must meet all of the following conditions:

a. Is designed for use in work off the highway.

b. Is used for agricultural quarantine programs under the supervision of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

c. Is driven or moved on the highway for the purpose of going to and from nonhighway projects.

d. Is identified in a manner approved by the Division of Motor Vehicles.

e. Is operated by a person who possesses an identification card issued by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”

Q: Will any money from the H.R. 3684 Infrastructure and Jobs Act be used toward the completion of the Northern Beltway?

P.W.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation resident engineer for Forsyth County said, “It’s too early to tell how the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act funding will impact specific projects, but what we do know is this federal investment has positively impacted NCDOT’s budget forecast for the 10-year State Transportation Improvement Program, of which the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway remains a funded priority.”

Q: I called the City Link number to report a potentially dangerous situation, a tree blocking a city road with darkness quickly approaching. It was “after hours” and the call was routed to India? The operator barely spoke English and asked me the same questions over and over. I was on the phone for 20 minutes. Are these calls being routed to India?

K.M.K.

Answer: Karen Witherspoon, the City Link 311 director, said that there is an after-hours call center.

“City Link does have an after-hour service used for emergency calls such as trees down, sewer back up, water main breaks, etc. They are located in Charleston, SC not India,” she said.

Oops

There was a mistake in the Friday SAM column. The New York Mets won the 1969 World Series four games to one over the Baltimore Orioles. Gil Hodges was the Mets’ manager and the team had a record of 100 wins and 62 losses, according to Baseball-reference.com. Thanks to H.H. for letting us know.

New hotline number

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a new toll-free, nationwide, hotline number effective today. It is 988. If you call 988 you will be able to talk with trained counselors who will listen and can provide support, and, if needed, resources.

The previous hotline number, 800-273-8255, will also remain available.