Ask SAM: Have the Winston-Salem fairgrounds been sold?

Q: I was coming into town on University Parkway recently and saw new signs pointing the way to Truist Field and the fairgrounds. I was a little confused, because the sign said County Fairgrounds. I thought the City of Winston-Salem owned the fairgrounds. Did something change?

M.H.

Answer: This might come under the heading, "You had one job...."

Nothing has changed. It was a mistake, and the city still owns the fairgrounds.

Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager explained what happened.

"They were fabricated incorrectly and should have read 'Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.' Installation has stopped, and the correct signs will be installed soon," he said.

Q: Are there any locations where one could drop off old unused prescription drugs? I know that in the past there have been events held periodically for this purpose.

N.D.D.

Answer: As part of the Creek Week activities there will be medicine drop-offs at various locations.

For all of the drop-offs, it is for household use only. Expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can be disposed. Pills from businesses, health care facilities, long-term care facilities, pharmaceutical representatives, pharmacies, doctor offices and veterinary clinics will not be accepted.

Also, no liquids, needles and inhalants will be accepted.

• From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday the Clemmons Fire Department in association with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will have a drive-thru medicine drop-off at the Clemmons Fire Department station at 5931 James St., Clemmons. Remain in your vehicle.

• Kernersville Police Department, 134 E. Mountain St., Kernersville, will have a pill drop-off through March 27 in the lobby. You may drop off medications anytime. The lobby is open 24 hours.

• The Winston-Salem Police Department’s pill drop-off will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The department has drop-boxes in several locations:

• Vivian H. Burke Public Safety Center lobby, 725 N. Cherry St., Winston-Salem. Check in with the officer at the front desk first for instructions before getting started.

District 1 Police Station

7836 North Point Blvd., Winston-Salem

District 2 Police Station

1539 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem

District 3 Police Station

2393 Winterhaven Lane, Winston-Salem

Remember, never flush medications down the toilet. Sewage systems cannot remove drugs from the water.

Q: My email address has changed since I filed my state income return. Who should I contact to get it sent to this new email address?

B.C.

Answer: Dia Harris, the director of public affairs for the North Carolina Department of Revenue said, “The North Carolina Department of Revenue does not require the taxpayer’s updated email address in order to correspond with him/her or for the taxpayer to receive a refund that may be due.

If the NCDOR needs to contact the taxpayer, we will send correspondence via the US Postal Service or contact him/her by phone.”

