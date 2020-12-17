Ask SAM: Have there been changes in staffing at WXII?

Q: We are loyal viewers of WXII and are wondering what has happened to Brandon Bates and Meredith Stutz. They have not been on the air in the last few weeks and are no longer listed on the WXII website as reporters. If they have left can you tell us what station they are working at now?

D.M.

Answer: Both of them have moved on to other markets, said Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII said.

“Brandon announced his departure over Thanksgiving," Butt said. "That’s likely why folks didn’t know. He’s left journalism and moved back closer to family."

As for Stutz, she announced her departure after Thanksgiving, Butt said. She's headed to Cincinnati, where she'll work as a reporter at WLWT. That station is owned by Hearst, which also owns WXII.

"That’s the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate and a larger market," Butt said. "Cincinnati is also Meredith’s hometown and she will be living just a few blocks from her family. She shared this on the morning show last Friday, Dec. 11th, which was her last day.”

Christmas for the City