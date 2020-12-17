Ask SAM: Have there been changes in staffing at WXII?

Q: We are loyal viewers of WXII and are wondering what has happened to Brandon Bates and Meredith Stutz. They have not been on the air in the last few weeks and are no longer listed on the WXII website as reporters. If they have left can you tell us what station they are working at now?
D.M.
Answer: Both of them have moved on to other markets, said Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII said.
“Brandon announced his departure over Thanksgiving," Butt said. "That’s likely why folks didn’t know. He’s left journalism and moved back closer to family."
As for Stutz, she announced her departure after Thanksgiving, Butt said. She's headed to Cincinnati, where she'll work as a reporter at WLWT. That station is owned by Hearst, which also owns WXII.
"That’s the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate and a larger market," Butt said. "Cincinnati is also Meredith’s hometown and she will be living just a few blocks from her family. She shared this on the morning show last Friday, Dec. 11th, which was her last day.”
Christmas for the City
A drive-thru Christmas for the City will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Enter through the main gate on University Parkway, and drive through to see displays set up by nonprofit agencies, churches and businesses. Drive-in services will be held at 5, 6, or 7 p.m. Participants can also attend other happenings around the city, including the painting of a mural and drive-thru nativities. Toiletries and non-perishable food will be collected for Senior Services. Christmas for the City is sponsored by Love Out Loud, the City of Winston-Salem, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. For more information and to see route maps, go to www.christmasforthecity.com.
Free COVID-19 testing
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Forsyth County Department of Public Health and StarMed will have free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
• 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate 9
• 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem
• 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday at Winston Lake YMCA, 901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem
• 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem
• Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate 9
• 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem
For more information or testing sites in other counties, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
Landfill closing early
The Hanes Mill Road landfill will close at 10 a.m. Saturday for emergency repairs to the railroad crossing inside the facility. Gates will close at 10 a.m. Any vehicles lined-up outside the gates at that time will be required to leave for safety reasons. For more information, go to cityofws.org/landfill or call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.
Christmas restaurants
• East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closing time can still change. Regular menu, no lunch specials, take-out only, no dine in. 336-377-9191
• Sampan Chinese Restaurant, 985 Peters Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for take-out only.
• Nawab Indian Cuisine, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, 336-725-3949
If we hear from other restaurants we'll run the list again.
