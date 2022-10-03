Ask SAM: Have there been leaks at the tank farm in Greensboro?

Q: Have there been any reports of leaks at the Colonial Pipeline Tank farm near Piedmont Triad International Airport? — S.K.

Answer: Yes, there have been leaks, and the Journal has written about them.

Federal and state environmental agencies are very aware of the tank farm and monitor possible issues there.

Colonial Pipeline, which operates a fuel pipeline that moves fuel from Houston, Texas to the Greensboro tank farm, was fined $5 million in July by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for a fuel leak near Huntersville, north of Charlotte, as reported in July by John Deem, the Journal’s environment and climate reporter.

Colonial originally told regulators that the spill was about 273,000 gallons when it occurred in August 2020, according to the Journal story. Later they amended the size to more than one million gallons in January 2021.

“In the Triad, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company has been warned multiple times by NCDEQ this year about unacceptable concentrations of a gasoline additive, which has been banned in several states because of potential health risks, in groundwater at its Greensboro Junction Facility,” the Journal reported.

“The high levels of the additive are likely linked to a gasoline leak a quarter-century ago at the complex along Interstate 40,” a company spokeswoman told the Journal at the time.

The groundwater is tested monthly, and the company has installed a system to treat groundwater after testing indicated that groundwater was contaminated.

Q: Are mobility scooters allowed on sidewalks? Are there any restrictions on their usage? — L.N.

Answer: Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said that N.C. General Statutes govern mobility scooters, which the law calls “an electric personal assistive mobility device.”

“NCGS 20-175.5 and G.S. 20-175.6 explain the requirements of motorized wheelchairs. They cannot exceed 15 mph and are not to be used on roadways with speed limits greater than 25 mph. They are allowed on sidewalks. Essentially, they are classified as a pedestrian,” she said.

NCGS 20-4.01(7b) defines an electric personal assistive mobility device as “a self-balancing non-tandem two-wheeled device, designed to transport one person, with a propulsion system that limits the maximum speed of the device to 15 miles per hour or less.”

NCGS 20-175.5 says that a person operating a scooter is subject to all the laws, ordinances, regulations, rights and responsibilities which would otherwise apply to a pedestrian, but is not subject to Part 10 of this Article or any other law, ordinance or regulation otherwise applicable to motor vehicles. Part 10 covers operating vehicles and “rules of the road.”

A person operating such a device has to yield to pedestrians and other devices operated by people.

Free house number decals

October is Fire Safety Month, and the Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering free house number decals to Winston-Salem residents living in single family homes.

The numbers are 4 inches tall and reflective. They must be displayed within 3 feet of the main entrance of the house and face the street.

To request house numbers, go to CityofWSfire.org and click on Request House Numbers or call 336-773-7964.