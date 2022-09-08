Ask SAM: Have we had a royal visit?

Q: Has any member of the royal family visited North Carolina?

J.F.

Answer: Yes, in the summer of 1996, Prince Charles met with a group of architecture students who were part of a summer program at Biltmore House in Asheville, according to WSPA, a television station in Spartanburg.

The station interviewed Christine Franck, an architect who was the administrator of the Prince of Wales’ Institute of Architecture summer program at The Biltmore last year.

Franck said that very few people knew that the prince would be paying them a visit.

“The students dressed all up and they were all very nervous,” she said.

Franck said that the she was impressed by how much attention Prince Charles paid to the students.

Her majesty, Queen Elizabeth, was at a UNC-Maryland football game (our style, not theirs) on Oct. 19, 1957 with Prince Philip. The royal couple saw the 14th-ranked Tar Heels lose to the Terrapins 21-7, according to the Washington Post. She was on her first visit to the U.S. as queen and requested a trip to an American football game.

Q: With the push toward electric-powered vehicles and with the present demand for electricity seemingly straining capacity to the limit, where is the power going to come from to run all these cars, trucks and buses? During periods of extreme heat or cold, customers are asked to conserve energy to prevent blackouts, and weather extremes are becoming more frequent. To add exponentially to demand in our current, somewhat precarious position seems unwise. Unless, that is, there is a reliable source of electric power that I am unaware of, or at least a plan to redirect the available energy into a more efficient pattern.

L.P.

Answer: Duke Energy has been upgrading its facilities to meet the current and coming power needs. Jimmy Flythe, the government and community relations director for Duke Energy NC Central Region, explains what the utility has done and is doing to meet the demand for power.

Duke Energy has taken the demand that electric vehicles will generate into its plans for the future. Renewable resources and carbon-free nuclear power now provide more than half the energy that Duke Energy generates in North Carolina and South Carolina.

“EV charging will add new dynamics to power flows across the grid, especially during times of day when customer demand for electricity is at its highest,” Flythe said.

Duke Energy is building a smart power grid that is adaptable for customer demands and can quickly change when with demand fluctuations.

It’s creating programs and rates to encourage customers to charge at times when power demand is lower.

“We are increasing capacity of the grid in areas where EV adoption and other distributed technologies are likely to put pressure on existing electric infrastructure, so that we can support the growth of these technologies without impacts to customers,” he said.

In addition to meeting demands for power needs, the upgraded power grid will also help restore power outages more quickly. Duke Energy is building infrastructure for more charging stations, not only commercial stations, but also for residential and business charging.

“The grid improvements we are making will allow for more EVs on the roads, will help customers use energy the way they want to use it, and will also help Duke Energy shift to cleaner energy resources and a lower-carbon future,” Flythe said.