Ask SAM: Have Winston-Salem, Forsyth County been reimburished for the Trump rally?

Q: Have Winston-Salem and Forsyth County been paid for costs associated with the Trump campaign rally held at the airport?
M.S.
Answer: The campaign didn’t owe the city of Winston-Salem or Forsyth County anything. Mark Davidson, the director of Smith Reynolds Airport said, “Forsyth County's Airport Department did not incur any additional expenses related to President Trump's visit on September 8, 2020. Signature Flight Support is the current fixed base operator (FBO) at Smith Reynolds Airport and they were the private entity that worked with the Air Force and Marines for all optional aircraft support. After the event, Signature assessed all fees due and were compensated.” Lee Garrity, the city manager said, “Under all State and local agreements with the Secret Service, communities provide local public safety support to any President or presidential candidate that qualifies for Secret Service protection. However, we were able to staff the event using on-duty officers from throughout the police department.”
Q: What is the latest research on whether a person can be infected by Covid 19 twice?
C.N.
Answer: Daniel Lemons, the director of Environmental Health at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “cases of reinfection have been reported but remain rare.” The CDC went on to say that “in general, reinfection means a person was infected (got sick) once, recovered, and then later became infected again. Based on what we know from similar viruses, some reinfections are expected. We are still learning more about COVID-19. Ongoing COVID-19 studies will help us understand.” For more information, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/reinfection.html.
Mt. Olive New Year's Eve pickle drop to be online this year
Lynn Williams, the public relations manager at Mt. Olive Pickle Company Inc., said that the Mt. Olive Pickle Drop, a New Year’s Eve tradition down at the corner of Cucumber and Vine in the small, Eastern North Carolina town of Mt. Olive, will be a webcast this year. It will highlight the history of the pickle drop. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. looking back at the tradition which had its 20 anniversary in 2019. At 7 p.m. there will be archival footage of the pickle dropping. For more information, go to www.mtolivepickles.com/new-years-eve-pickle-drop-marks-the-end-of-2020-virtually.
Protecting dogs from the cold
Keith Murphy, a co-founder of Unchain Winston said that it's a good time to remind folks that free dog houses and bedding straw are available for outdoor dogs. More than 25 dog houses are available at no cost thanks to UNchain Winston volunteers, The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Animal Services Division, the Forsyth Humane Society, and others, he said. "Free bagged bedding straw is also available to the public. Some of the dog houses are newly built and others are used houses that were donated by the public and refurbished by UNchain Winston." Lower-income county residents can request these items from the Forsyth Humane Society. Contact Murphy at 336-365-8291, or email keithmuphy@triad.rr.com and he will meet you at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, 5570 Sturmer Park Circle, Winston-Salem. The shelter’s current hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.
SAM’s 5 favorite questions of 2020
Although there have been several Playboy photoshoots in Winston-Salem for the magazine’s “Girls of the ACC” edition, this photoshoot was for a…
HOAs, for the most part, are not known for having a sense of humor or whimsy. This reader was concerned that in light of the pandemic their HO…
This reader wondered what had happened to straight ticket voting in North Carolina, not realizing it had not been available since Jan. 1, 2014.
Having been an adult college student, I appreciated the opportunity to let people who are interested in going back to college find out how it’…
