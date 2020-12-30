Ask SAM: Have Winston-Salem, Forsyth County been reimbursed for the Trump rally?

Lynn Williams, the public relations manager at Mt. Olive Pickle Company Inc., said that the Mt. Olive Pickle Drop, a New Year’s Eve tradition down at the corner of Cucumber and Vine in the small, Eastern North Carolina town of Mt. Olive, will be a webcast this year. It will highlight the history of the pickle drop. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. looking back at the tradition which had its 20 anniversary in 2019. At 7 p.m. there will be archival footage of the pickle dropping. For more information, go to www.mtolivepickles.com/new-years-eve-pickle-drop-marks-the-end-of-2020-virtually .

Keith Murphy, a co-founder of Unchain Winston said that it's a good time to remind folks that free dog houses and bedding straw are available for outdoor dogs. More than 25 dog houses are available at no cost thanks to UNchain Winston volunteers, The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Animal Services Division, the Forsyth Humane Society, and others, he said. "Free bagged bedding straw is also available to the public. Some of the dog houses are newly built and others are used houses that were donated by the public and refurbished by UNchain Winston." Lower-income county residents can request these items from the Forsyth Humane Society. Contact Murphy at 336-365-8291, or email keithmuphy@triad.rr.com and he will meet you at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, 5570 Sturmer Park Circle, Winston-Salem. The shelter’s current hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.