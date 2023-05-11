L.D., an alert reader, has had calls that were attempted scams and wanted to warn others so, hopefully, no one gets scammed.

"I have received just this week three scam calls from people saying they were calling from Medicare. One caller wanted to know if I had received my new Medicare card. I'm sure they were going to ask for my personal information. It is my understanding that Medicare does not make calls to Medicare participants. Generally, I just hang up but occasionally I will tell them 'Medicare does not call.' At which point the caller hangs up. Please alert your readers that Medicare will not call you directly about anything. Also, I had a man call and he started off by saying can you hear me? To which if you say 'yes' then there's no telling what that 'yes' would end up costing you in the long run.

"Please alert your readers to be aware, scammers are still out there trying to get your personal information so they can steal whatever they can. It's a shame those people cannot get a real job instead of trying to scam others out of their money or personal information."

Congratulations to L.D. for not falling for this scam and for sending it to SAM, so she can alert other readers.

Here is some additional information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

• Medicare will not cold call you about your Medicare coverage. They will send you a letter.

• Medicare doesn't sell or share personal information for marketing purposes.

• Never give out your Medicare or Social Security number to anyone except those you know should have it.

• Report any suspicious activities like being asked over the phone for your Medicare/Social Security number or banking information. Medicare will never call you uninvited for this information.

• Check billing statements and report suspicious charges. Use a calendar to track doctor's appointments and services. It helps quickly spot possible fraud and billing mistakes. Check claims early by logging into mymedicare.gov.

"If you're on Medicare, be aware: You will not be receiving a new chip card to replace your paper ID card. If somebody tells you that, they're lying, according to AARP.

Here are suggestions from Medicare.gov about keeping your Medicare information safe and what to do if you get a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare. There is also information about when Medicare will call you.

"To help protect against identity theft, Medicare has mailed new Medicare cards to people with Medicare. Your new card has a new Medicare Number that's unique to you, instead of your Social Security Number.

"Don't share your Medicare Number or other personal information with anyone who contacts you by phone, email, or by approaching you in person, unless you've given them permission in advance.

"Medicare, or someone representing Medicare, will only call and ask for personal information in these situations:

• “A Medicare health or drug plan can call you if you're already a member of the plan. The agent who helped you join can also call you.

• “A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) can call you if you've called and left a message or a representative said that someone would call you back.

• Be familiar with how Medicare uses your personal information. If you join a Medicare plan, the plan will let you know how it will use your personal information.

Report suspicious activities by calling 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227).

Residents of North Carolina who have questions about Medicare can call the Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) at 855-408-1212.