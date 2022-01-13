Ask SAM: Headed out in the snow? Some tips for driving safely.

Winter weather driving tips
Weather forecasters are calling for a winter storm that could bring 4 inches to a foot of snow to the Triad.
Here are some tips from AAA on driving in wintry weather:
Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.
Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.
Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry, and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
”Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.
Don’t stop when going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.”
Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications and more.
Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.
And most importantly, be care out there.
Q: I read the recent answer about the money that the lottery generates for education. Does the lottery money replace money from the state or is it in addition to money from the state?
S.W.
Answer: The earlier question was about how money from the N.C. Education Lottery is dispersed.
Van Denton, the spokesman for the N.C. Education Lottery, “The money raised by the lottery is in addition to the money provided by the state’s General Fund to education.
“You can get from the state budget the amount that the General Fund allocates to public schools, community colleges, and state universities. It is over $13 billion.”
