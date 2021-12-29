Ask SAM: Help, I have mildew stains I need to remove from clothing

I have received 29 calls from all over the country. My husband’s number is not on the Do Not Call list, and he has received none of these calls. What’s up with this? Is there any way to stop these calls short of getting a new phone number?

C.A.

Answer: Getting a new phone number probably won’t help.

You’ve already covered the first option — signing up for the Do Not Call Registry from the Federal Trade Commission’s website, FTC.gov. But because many of the scammers are offshore, it won’t stop them.

For that, you might want to consider call-blocking technology.

The FTC said: “Many cellphones come with menu options that let you block calls from specific numbers, though there might be a limit to how many numbers you can block. Mobile phones also typically have features like Do Not Disturb, where you can set hours during which calls will go straight to voicemail.”

Industry sources explained that each cellphone provider has lists of numbers that they have determined are likely spam. That’s how a call is identified as spam risk or potential spam.