Ask SAM: Help, I have mildew stains I need to remove from clothing

Q: I need to remove mildew stains from some clothes that were wet and were left in plastic by mistake. What can we do to remove the stains?
D.R.
Answer: We have heard several tips for ways to rid your clothes of mildew stains.
One is to dissolve two tablespoons of laundry stain remover in one quart of hot water (it won’t dissolve in cold water). Let it cool if needed, then sponge the solution onto the cloth or soak the stained area in the solution.
Allow the solution to remain on the fabric from five to 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.
The second solution is for white fabrics only. Mix two tablespoons of liquid chlorine bleach with one quart of warm water. Sponge the mixture on or soak the stain in the solution.
Rinse the fabric thoroughly after five to 15 minutes. Do not use this solution on silk, wool or spandex.
The third concoction is made by mixing lemon juice and salt. Moisten the stain with the solution, then spread the cloth in the sun to bleach it. After several minutes, rinse the fabric thoroughly.
Q: How do I stop the multiple daily Potential Spam calls that I have started receiving, even though my phone number has been on the government Do Not Call List since 2010?
I have received 29 calls from all over the country. My husband’s number is not on the Do Not Call list, and he has received none of these calls. What’s up with this? Is there any way to stop these calls short of getting a new phone number?
C.A.
Answer: Getting a new phone number probably won’t help.
You’ve already covered the first option — signing up for the Do Not Call Registry from the Federal Trade Commission’s website, FTC.gov. But because many of the scammers are offshore, it won’t stop them.
For that, you might want to consider call-blocking technology.
The FTC said: “Many cellphones come with menu options that let you block calls from specific numbers, though there might be a limit to how many numbers you can block. Mobile phones also typically have features like Do Not Disturb, where you can set hours during which calls will go straight to voicemail.”
Industry sources explained that each cellphone provider has lists of numbers that they have determined are likely spam. That’s how a call is identified as spam risk or potential spam.
You can also download an app to block calls. The major service providers have spam/call-blocking services provided in every plan. For a few dollars per month per line, you can get an upgraded package. Check with your provider for details.
High Point trash pickup time to change
The City of High Point will change the time that trash pickup begins from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Jan. 3.
Residents are asked to have their garbage, recycling and yard-waste carts to the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day. Bulk waste also needs to be on the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day.
Yard-waste collection will not take place the week of Dec. 27 to enable all crews to assist with the overflow of holiday material. Yard-waste collection will resume Jan. 3, and residents should be aware that all natural decorations such as trees, flowers or garland are acceptable in yard waste pickup as long as all decorations, wires and other trimmings are removed.
Go to www.highpointnc.gov/516/Environmental-Services for more information on collections, acceptable items, pickup days and more.
