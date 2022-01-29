Ask SAM: Here comes tax season. Are you ready?

Tax season opened Jan. 24 and many people will be looking for someone to prepare their taxes.
The Internal Revenue Service recommends carefully choosing your tax preparer.
An example from last October of the damage an unscrupulous tax preparer can do. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, a Charlotte tax preparer named Andrivia Wells, 54, was convicted of tax fraud that had been going on for several years.
This is from Wells’ sentencing hearing on Oct. 21:
“Between 2013 and 2017, Wells prepared, or caused to be prepared, more than 6,000 tax returns that falsely claimed more than $3 million in refunds. Wells and Rush Tax Service received over $1.2 million in fees from her clients. The tax preparation fees were taken directly from the clients’ tax refunds and in many cases the clients were unaware of how much they were being charged, which was frequently more than $500.”
Wells was sentenced to 70 months in prison, one year of court supervision and ordered to pay $3,373,595 in restitution.
People like Wells are the the reason the IRS warns people to be cautious about the person they hire to prepare their taxes.
Cheryl L. Parker, the public information officer for IRS-Criminal Investigations, Charlotte Field Office, sent this information:
“Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for a preparer who is available year-round. Check references, ask questions, find out the fees involved prior to engagement, ask for a printed copy prior to submission to the IRS and a common practice for a return preparer is to review the various sections of the return with you.
“Ask your tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). All paid preparers are required to have one.
“Don’t use a ghost preparer. They won’t sign a tax return they prepare for you.
“Don’t fall victim to tax preparers’ promises of large refunds. Taxpayers must pay their fair share of taxes.
“Don’t sign a blank tax return. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.
“Make sure you receive your refund. Your refund should be deposited into your bank account, not your tax preparer’s.
“The IRS will not call you threatening legal action. If you receive a call like this, hang up.
“Don’t respond to text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. They may contain malware that could compromise your personal information.
“Don’t click links or open attachments in unsolicited emails or text messages about your tax return. These messages are fraudulent.
“Protect your personal and financial information. Never provide this information in response to unsolicited text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS.”
This year’s deadline for filing taxes is April 18. The later date is because of the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, DC.
If you request an extension, you will have until Oct. 17 to file your taxes. If you owe taxes, they still have to be paid by April 18.
For more information about taxes go to www.IRS.gov or for North Carolina taxes www.NCDOR.gov.
