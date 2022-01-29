Ask SAM: Here comes tax season. Are you ready?

There are certain financial situations when hiring a professional could get you back more money.

Tax season opened Jan. 24 and many people will be looking for someone to prepare their taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service recommends carefully choosing your tax preparer.

An example from last October of the damage an unscrupulous tax preparer can do. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, a Charlotte tax preparer named Andrivia Wells, 54, was convicted of tax fraud that had been going on for several years.

This is from Wells’ sentencing hearing on Oct. 21:

“Between 2013 and 2017, Wells prepared, or caused to be prepared, more than 6,000 tax returns that falsely claimed more than $3 million in refunds. Wells and Rush Tax Service received over $1.2 million in fees from her clients. The tax preparation fees were taken directly from the clients’ tax refunds and in many cases the clients were unaware of how much they were being charged, which was frequently more than $500.”

Wells was sentenced to 70 months in prison, one year of court supervision and ordered to pay $3,373,595 in restitution.