Ask SAM: History is made and perceptions changed at station no. 4

“Even back then they changed a lot of myths about African-Americans,” said Gist, the city’s third Black fire chief. He said that there were a lot of misconceptions that Blacks were afraid to fight fires and afraid of heights.

But the first Black men at Station No. 4 changed that perception.

“They proved that we can work together and did it before many other cities,” Gist said. “That’s something this city should be proud of.”

Winston-Salem

Pond GiantsThe Pond Giants, one of the oldest semiprofessional baseball teams in the country, was organized in 1914. Named for an area along Northwest Boulevard and North Cherry Street that flooded after a reservoir broke in 1904, the team was originally known as the Old Prince Albert Pond Giants.

Before the team was integrated in 1956, the Pond Giants were made up of Black men who worked day jobs and played baseball in their spare time. Players were not salaried. They were paid from gate receipts. They could make good money when they played a big rival, but when attendance was poor, the pay was often not enough to cover a meal at a restaurant.