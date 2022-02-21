Ask SAM: History is made and perceptions changed at station no. 4

This story first ran on Feb. 18, 2001
For much of the 20th century, only white people fought fires in Winston-Salem.
But eight Black men changed that and made history March 1, 1951, when they were the first Black firefighters hired by the city.
Until 1915, when Winston-Salem began using paid firefighters, there was a volunteer fire brigade of Black men.
City leaders debated the idea of hiring Blacks. They were concerned about the cost of segregated fire stations and argued that Black firefighters would have to fight fires in white communities.
In 1951, the city selected the eight men from 105 applicants. Four of them had perfect scores on the tests they took during six weeks of training, and the average among them was 93%.
The men moved into Station No. 4 on Dunleith Avenue. The firefighters there became known for their work with Boy Scouts and high school students.
They also helped feed needy families and gave children toys during the holidays.
Within five years, all station personnel were Black firefighters and officers.
The firefighters and the station where they worked provided a steppingstone for other Black firefighters, said John Gist, chief of the Winston-Salem Fire Department from 1998-2008.
“Even back then they changed a lot of myths about African-Americans,” said Gist, the city’s third Black fire chief. He said that there were a lot of misconceptions that Blacks were afraid to fight fires and afraid of heights.
But the first Black men at Station No. 4 changed that perception.
“They proved that we can work together and did it before many other cities,” Gist said. “That’s something this city should be proud of.”
Winston-Salem
Pond GiantsThe Pond Giants, one of the oldest semiprofessional baseball teams in the country, was organized in 1914. Named for an area along Northwest Boulevard and North Cherry Street that flooded after a reservoir broke in 1904, the team was originally known as the Old Prince Albert Pond Giants.
Before the team was integrated in 1956, the Pond Giants were made up of Black men who worked day jobs and played baseball in their spare time. Players were not salaried. They were paid from gate receipts. They could make good money when they played a big rival, but when attendance was poor, the pay was often not enough to cover a meal at a restaurant.
Many home games were played at the old Southside Park, a short distance from such Black neighborhoods as Happy Hill. These games were a source of community spirit and provided a stage for talented players who were prevented from moving up to the major leagues because of their skin color. The Pond Giants also traveled throughout the South, playing Black teams in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Games were later played at Ernie Shore Field.
The Pond Giants played regularly through the 1970s, but the popularity of semipro baseball began to decline. The team existed in a loosely structured form until the late 1990s.
