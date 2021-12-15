Ask SAM: History of the USS North Carolina

The North Carolina was damaged during the war and at least six times Japanese radio announced that the North Carolina had been sunk, but thanks to the quick actions of her crew, she survived. By the end of the war in August of 1945, 10 of her sailors were killed and 67 were wounded.

The North Carolina was decommissioned in June 1947 and sent to the Inactive Reserve Fleet in Bayonne, N.J. In 1958, the Department of the Navy announced that the North Carolina would be sold for scrap. The residents of North Carolina began a fundraising drive that included school children giving pennies to bring the North Carolina to the state. The campaign raised $345,000, about $3.2 million today, enough to bring the ship to the state.

The battleship memorial is at 1 Battleship Drive, Wilmington. The battleship is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It opens at noon on Christmas Day.

Admission is $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens 65 and older, $6 for children 6-11 and free for children 5 and under. Ticket sales end at 4 p.m.

The tour of the North Carolina is self guided and officials recommend allowing at least two hours to see the battleship.

Masks are required inside the ship and in the visitors’ center.