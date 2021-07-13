Ask SAM: How are people selected for the high school sports hall of fame?

Q: What are the criteria for being named to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame?
Answer: The Winston-Salem Sportsmen’s Club sponsors the hall of fame.
According to its website, the club began in 1957 at the old Patterson Avenue YMCA. Many of the attendees of the weekly luncheons there were young professionals who had been athletes in high school, so sports was the dominant topic discussed. The club’s first Banquet of Champions was held in 1957 to honor the Carver High School Western District 3-A football championship team.
The club continues to review its mission and change with the times.
The banquet has been replaced by a gala each May.
“The Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club, Inc. accepts nominations for candidates to be considered for induction into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame,” the hall said in an email to SAM. “Nomination forms can be obtained from our website www.wssportsmenclub.org or by emailing wssportsmen@gmail.com.”
Applicants need to supply support documents, like certificates and newspaper clippings. The clippings must be in a scrapbook that includes all honors received by the nominee.
“All nominees are required to submit a sport resume and background check along with the completed nomination form.
“All submissions are screened by our screening committee and must receive 60% vote by our hall of fame committee to be considered. The deadline for our Class of 2021 is September 30, 2021.”
The club also sponsors the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Basketball Tournament for local high school girls basketball teams.
After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, this year’s tournament will be held Nov. 20-24 this year.
Q: What members of a president’s family receive Secret Service protection? How long does the protection continue after the president leaves office?
Answer: From the Secret Service website: “In 1965, Congress authorized the Secret Service (Public Law 89-186) to protect a former president and his/her spouse during their lifetime, unless they decline protection.
“By law, the Secret Service is authorized to protect: The president, the vice president, (or other individuals next in order of succession to the Office of the President), the president-elect and vice president-elect; the immediate families of the above individuals; former presidents, their spouses, except when the spouse re-marries; children of former presidents until age 16.”
In 1994 Congress, in order to save money, limited the protection the president and spouse got from lifetime to 10 years after they leave office. In 2013, they changed it back to lifetime, citing terrorism, among other reasons.
Thomasville road to be closed temporarilyN.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of Liberty Street in Thomasville to replace a drainage pipe that has failed.
The road will be closed at 8 a.m. Tuesday near East Sunrise Drive. Work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
A detour will be posted. Drivers should allow extra time and watch for workers in the area.
