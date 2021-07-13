Ask SAM: How are people selected for the high school sports hall of fame?

Q: What are the criteria for being named to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame?

W.I.

Answer: The Winston-Salem Sportsmen’s Club sponsors the hall of fame.

According to its website, the club began in 1957 at the old Patterson Avenue YMCA. Many of the attendees of the weekly luncheons there were young professionals who had been athletes in high school, so sports was the dominant topic discussed. The club’s first Banquet of Champions was held in 1957 to honor the Carver High School Western District 3-A football championship team.

The club continues to review its mission and change with the times.

The banquet has been replaced by a gala each May.

“The Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club, Inc. accepts nominations for candidates to be considered for induction into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame,” the hall said in an email to SAM. “Nomination forms can be obtained from our website www.wssportsmenclub.org or by emailing wssportsmen@gmail.com.”