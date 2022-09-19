Ask SAM: How big a flag can I fly on my property?

Q: I tried to find an answer in the Winston-Salem ordinances and didn't see any information. If I want to put a flagpole in my yard, what are the city guidelines or regulations as far as size and placement of flagpole and what type of flag I can fly? For instance, can I fly a big collegiate flag?

S.B.

Answer: Chris Murphy, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County planning and development services director, gave us this information on flags:

There are no regulations. A flag is considered a sign that does not need a zoning permit in any district.

There are no size limitations on local, state and national flags.

Flags with a corporate logo or a flag for an organization can be flown with an American flag.

A corporate flag or a flag for an organization cannot be larger than an American flag with which it's flying.

Q: Slappy's Chicken has been closed for remodeling for 19-20 months now. Is it really planning to reopen and, if so, when?

M.D.

Answer: Slappy’s posted on the Facebook page July 4 that the restaurant had gotten “the green light” and was working on the remodeling but didn't have an answer as to when the restaurant will reopen.

“We will definitely let you know when we’re finally ready,” the Facebook post said.

Q: There are times when my neighbor's dog barking wakes us up. What is the ordinance on dogs barking?

A.N.

Answer: A barking dog is classified as a noise ordinance violation, and you should call your local law enforcement agency, according to the Forsyth County Animal Services Division, which is part of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

To report excessive barking in Winston-Salem, call the police nonemergency line at 336-773-7700. In Kernersville, call 336-996-3177. In other parts of Forsyth County, call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

If the noise continues after law enforcement has spoken to the neighbor, the person disturbed by barking can take out a criminal summons at the magistrate's office at the county jail. The neighbor would be charged with violating the ordinance.

For the owners of dogs that like to bark, here are some tips from the Humane Society that may help:

Don't yell at your dog to be quiet. It just sounds like you're barking along with him.

Be consistent. If you're training a dog not to bark, everyone in your family must apply the training methods every time your dog barks inappropriately. You can't let your dog get away with inappropriate barking some times and not others.

Remove the motivation. If your dog barks at people or animals passing by the living room window, for instance, close the curtains or put the dog in another room. If a dog barks at passersby when in the yard, take the dog in the house. Don't leave your dog outside unsupervised for long periods if they are prone to barking.

Teach dogs that they will not get attention when they bark. Your attention only rewards them for being noisy.

Samaritan Ministries to have fundraiser breakfast

Samaritan Ministries will hold its annual SAM & Eggs fundraising breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem.

The breakfast is intended to increase awareness and support for the ministry’s mission of helping the hungry and homeless in the community.

Reservations are required and can be made at SamaritanForsyth.org/sam-and-eggs

The deadline is Friday.