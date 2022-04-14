Ask SAM: How big are campaign signs allowed to be?

Q: How large can roadside signs be for political candidates? Some are quite large this year.

Answer: According to N.C. General Statute 136-32 (d), which covers sign placement and size, permission from the property owner must be obtained before the sign can be placed. The sign must be at least three feet from the edge of the pavement. The sign cannot block drivers ability to see at intersections.

The sign cannot be higher than 42 inches above the edge of pavement. The sign can’t be larger than 864 square inches (6 square feet). A sign that is 24 inches by 36 inches would be 864 square inches. The sign cannot block or replace another.

Signs can be put up 30 days before early voting begins. For this year's primary election, early voting starts April 28. Candidates have 10 days after the election to take their signs down, which is May 8.

In addition to the state statute governing sign size and placement, municipalities can have ordinances concerning political sign size and placement.

The ordinances in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, and Clemmons are very similar to the North Carolina statute.

In Lewisville, the sign size is smaller, 308 square inches and candidates have until the Sunday after the election to remove the sign.

Q: Is there an issue with the digital HD broadcast of local channel 20, WCWG? When I watch the HD version via AT&T U-verse, the broadcast stops and starts for a second or two every few minutes, much like a bad internet connection that buffers a video. It doesn't seem to happen on the non-HD version of the same show. It happens during the 10 p.m. WXII news broadcast, during other programs, and so frequently so as to make the show almost impossible to understand.

Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WCWG and WXII, said that the signal leaving the transmitter is correct and the problem is elsewhere.

“So that’s the provider and the internet connection. It’s not the CW if you will or the station; it’s the ability of all the HD data to download. It’s no different than a movie on Netflix buffering,” she said.

“As for how I can be certain; we monitor our signal as it leaves the transmitter. We would notice here that the newscasts were “restarting” if you will, so it’s not us.

“Providers, like cable, satellite, and virtual multiplatform video providers like AT&T U-verse then take that signal and transmit it to the viewer.

“Only people with an antenna receive our signal directly from the transmitter, which means providers are a middle man and when something has to pass thru a secondary source, how it is received can vary,” Butt said.

Shredding event

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 16 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot at 120 Kinderton Blvd. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

