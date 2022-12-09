Ask SAM: How big is the Moravian star on top of Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center?

Q: We would like to know more information about the huge Moravian star on top of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. When did they start using it, who built it and how big is it?

A.M.

Answer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center held the star lighting ceremony Nov. 30, for the star, which sits atop the main hospital.

Here is a history of the star, according to a spokeswoman for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist:

“Wake Forest Baptist Health has celebrated its holiday spirit with the Winston-Salem community through the 31-foot Moravian star atop the Medical Center’s North Tower since 1992.

“The idea for the star was initiated in 1990 by Shirley Hasty, a secretary in chaplaincy and pastoral education at Wake Forest Baptist. Ms. Hasty worked for two years with Jack Boles, who was in charge of carpentry and decoration at the Medical Center and he helped turn the idea into reality; and Chris Hargett, vice president of Cosco Sign Company in Lexington, was the builder behind the Moravian star,” the spokesperson said.

The star is 31 feet tall and weighs 3,400 pounds, with points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet long and are constructed of aluminum covered in vinyl-coated nylon mesh. There are 27 points on the star. Each point has a 150-watt light bulb lighting it.

According to Moravian.org, the Moravian Church’s website, the Moravian star began as a geometry project in the Moravian boarding schools in 19th century Germany.

Church missionaries carried the stars all over the world to symbolize the beginning of Advent.

“While we are most familiar with the white star, the first star had alternating red and white points. Stars’ colors have also included red and yellow, white and yellow, and a yellow ‘starburst’ with a red center,” the center’s website says.

“The star has become an enduring symbol of the Moravian Church. Stars are featured in many Moravian sanctuaries, and during Advent and Christmas, stars can be seen on front porches and Christmas trees in Moravian communities,” the website said.

The star has become one of the focal points in Christmas decorations in Winston-Salem.

The City of Winston-Salem has used Moravian stars in downtown Christmas decorations for more than 60 years.

But decorations were a topic long before that. According to the minutes of the first board of aldermen meeting held in the new city hall building on Main Street at First Street, Christmas decorations were on the agenda. The meeting was held on Friday night, Nov. 19, 1926.

“Mayor Barber stated that since this was the first meeting in the new Chamber, he had invited Dr. J. Kenneth Pfohl of Home Moravian Church to be present and to offer a dedicatory prayer. After the prayer, Dr. Pfohl made a few fitting remarks in connection with the opening of the new City Hall. Among the items addressed by the Board were: Permission given to allow Christmas Decorations on Fourth Street.”

Unfortunately, the minutes don’t specify what kind of Christmas decorations were authorized.