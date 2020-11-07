Ask SAM: How can I be sure my absentee ballot was counted?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks on behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard; I extend a heartfelt thank you Mr. Bobby T. who paid for our lunch at Pete's Family Restaurant on Thursday. Our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a veteran (Army) at the Salisbury National Cemetery before eight of us stopped for lunch. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us. Clifford Harris, quartermaster

Book sale canceled

The Friends of the Central Library BIG $5 Book Sale scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of rising COVID-19 numbers in Forsyth County. The group has an ongoing book sale in the lobby of the library at 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.

Thanksgiving restaurants

So far we've heard from two places that will be open on Thanksgiving:

Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will be open Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant is offering dine-in and take out. Call 336-722-0795 by Nov. 23 for dine-in or take out.

Bootleg Ramen will be delivering on Thanksgiving. The regular menu, available at BootlegRamen.com, as well as a new option that is called "the new day." It will consist of: country ham broth, raw noodles (standard with every order, house made benne noodle), fried jowl bacon, Boxcarr cheese, spicy hermit kimchi, soy marinated egg, scallion, chili nug with bootlegger sauce. It will be the "Thank the Turkey" special, for those wishing to celebrate a little differently, do not care for Thanksgiving as a holiday, or any service workers looking to get away from turkey and stuffing. Orders must be placed in advance through the website, Facebook messenger or email bootlegnoodles@gmail.com. Delivery area is free for about 10 miles from downtown Winston-Salem, anything outside that there will be a delivery fee.

