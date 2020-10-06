Ask SAM: How can I check on my absentee ballot?

Q: I want to deliver my completed and signed absentee ballot to the polling place during early voting. I understand that is an option. How do I turn it in? Do I have to stand in line and wait with everyone waiting to vote or is there another way to deliver it? I’d like to limit my exposure to others if possible.

Answer: According to information from the N.C. State Board of Elections, in 2020, absentee ballots may be dropped off in person at any early voting site in your county during voting hours. Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections said, "You may go directly to the Help Desk inside the voting enclosure without waiting in line at any of the 17 early voting sites to return your absentee by-mail ballot. Please remember that only the voter or their near relative or legal guardian may return an absentee by-mail ballot." Early voting begins Oct. 15 and ends Oct. 31. Voted absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day, Nov. 3, but may be turned in at the board of elections office, located at 201 N. Chestnut St., in downtown Winston-Salem.