Ask SAM: How can I check on my absentee ballot?

Q: I want to deliver my completed and signed absentee ballot to the polling place during early voting. I understand that is an option. How do I turn it in? Do I have to stand in line and wait with everyone waiting to vote or is there another way to deliver it? I’d like to limit my exposure to others if possible.
Answer: According to information from the N.C. State Board of Elections, in 2020, absentee ballots may be dropped off in person at any early voting site in your county during voting hours. Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections said, "You may go directly to the Help Desk inside the voting enclosure without waiting in line at any of the 17 early voting sites to return your absentee by-mail ballot. Please remember that only the voter or their near relative or legal guardian may return an absentee by-mail ballot." Early voting begins Oct. 15 and ends Oct. 31. Voted absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day, Nov. 3, but may be turned in at the board of elections office, located at 201 N. Chestnut St., in downtown Winston-Salem.
Q: I completed my absentee ballot and dropped it off Monday at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office. My signature and the name, signature and address of my witness on the envelope were checked and my ballot was accepted. Assuming there are no problems with my marking of the ballot, will my vote be included in the preliminary vote tallies that will be released to the public on the evening of election day, Nov. 3, after the polls have closed, just like the votes of anyone who early-voted or voted on election day in person?
Answer: According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, “Upon receipt, the county board of elections staff reviews each container-return envelope for completeness. Beginning five weeks before Election Day, the county board of elections holds weekly absentee board meetings where the approved ballots are inserted into a voting machine. However, results are not tabulated or reported until Election Day.”
Here are some other frequently asked questions from the N.C. State Board of Elections:
Support Local Journalism
Q: May two people return their ballots in the same envelope?
Answer: No. The returned ballot envelope is specific to each voter and must contain that voter’s ballot.
Q: Will I be notified if my absentee ballot is rejected? Will I have a chance to remedy any deficiencies?
Answer: County boards of elections will contact voters when there are deficiencies with their absentee ballot. You should provide your phone number or email address on the request form in case the county board needs to contact you. The State Board encourages voters to carefully read and follow the instructions that come with the ballot. The State Board also encourages voters to request and return their absentee ballot as early as possible to ensure time remains to correct any issues. If an issue arises and the voter is unable to successfully cast an absentee ballot, that voter may still vote during the in-person early voting period or on Election Day.
Q: I heard that if I vote absentee by mail, my vote may not get counted. Is that true?
Answer: No. Each eligible voter’s absentee ballot is counted, if it contains all required elements and meets the deadline for return to the county board of elections.
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.