Ask SAM: How can I donate to Candle Tea?

Answer: Yes, there will be an opportunity to donate to Candle Tea to benefit the organizations that it helps. Kitty Rominger, Candle Tea chair said, “The Candle Tea does always donate all net proceeds to charitable organizations, locally and worldwide. So, even though our drive-by event this year will have no admission charge, we will have a donation station set up where guests can give, by either cash or check at the end of the drive-by. Additionally, all net proceeds from our candle sales are disbursed to charitable organizations as well, and we will have a couple of candle sales tables set up across Main Street during the event. As a matter of fact, one could even go directly to the candle sales on West Street, between Main Street and Old Salem Road, without attending the drive-by. In any case, Candle Tea welcomes all donations online, at any time, via our website: www.candletea.org." The Candle Tea is sponsored by the Women's Fellowship of Home Moravian Church and will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12 on Salem Square in Old Salem.