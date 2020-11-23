Ask SAM: How can I donate to Candle Tea?

Q: I noticed the different arrangements for Candle Tea this year which will be free. I know this event is a big fundraiser for them to support mission efforts in many places. Is there a way to donate to them for this cause?
S.D.
Answer: Yes, there will be an opportunity to donate to Candle Tea to benefit the organizations that it helps. Kitty Rominger, Candle Tea chair said, “The Candle Tea does always donate all net proceeds to charitable organizations, locally and worldwide. So, even though our drive-by event this year will have no admission charge, we will have a donation station set up where guests can give, by either cash or check at the end of the drive-by. Additionally, all net proceeds from our candle sales are disbursed to charitable organizations as well, and we will have a couple of candle sales tables set up across Main Street during the event. As a matter of fact, one could even go directly to the candle sales on West Street, between Main Street and Old Salem Road, without attending the drive-by. In any case, Candle Tea welcomes all donations online, at any time, via our website: www.candletea.org." The Candle Tea is sponsored by the Women's Fellowship of Home Moravian Church and will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12 on Salem Square in Old Salem.
Q: What is the procedure for dropping off expired or no longer needed prescribed medication (non-narcotic) at the Forsyth Sheriff’s Office. Also where and when can it be dropped off?
W.S.
Answer: LaShanda Millner-Murphy, the spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, explained what to do.
You can drop off prescription medications at the sheriff's office at 301 N. Church Street. Enter the building and go through the wood double doors.
Support Local Journalism
The hours are 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Only prescription drugs are accepted. The sheriff's office can not accept any needles.
Operation Santa Clause 2020
The Mental Health Association in Forsyth County is sponsoring its annual Operation Santa Claus to fill gift and goody bags for people who are in Mental Health Treatment Court and in local behavioral health inpatient/intensive out-patient programs at Novant Forsyth Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Brenner Children's Hospital, and Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Center during the holidays.
Items that are needed include:
- Toothbrushes, preferably individually wrapped, no dental floss
- Toothpaste (trial size), no mouthwash
- Shampoo/conditioner (trial size), alcohol cannot be in the top three ingredients
- Lotions (trial size), alcohol cannot be in the top three ingredients
- Personal packs of tissue
- Deodorant and chapstick any size
- Activity books, word find, sudoku, etc.
- Games, chess, checkers, cards
- 250-400 piece puzzles, not too large
- Adult and children’s coloring books
- Crayons
- Underwear and socks, adult men's and women’s
- Sweatshirts-no strings, M, L, XL, XXL- men’s and women's
- Sweatpants-no strings, M, L, XL, XXL, men's and women’s
- T-shirts, M, L, XL, XXL- men's and women's colored or white
- Snacks, hard candy, crackers, fruit snacks, small bags of chips
Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags.
The association asks that donations not include any glass, alcohol, tobacco or strings.
Items must be dropped off at the Mental Health Association, 1509 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, by noon Dec. 11. For more information, call Susan Wheeler at 336-768-3880 or email susan@triadmentalhealth.org.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.