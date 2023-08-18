Several people have asked SAM how to contribute to the relief efforts in Maui, where wildfires have decimated a historic community, leaving more than 100 dead.

James Barros, the administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said on www.hawaii.gov, the state’s official website, that monetary donations are needed more than donations of such goods as food, blankets, and clothing.

“That adds cost and complications. Cash donations, by contrast, can buy goods that support the local economy and can be delivered exactly where and when needed,” Barros said.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green suggested people donate to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

“The Maui Strong Fund is providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery for the devastating wildfires on Maui.

“HCF will not be collecting a fee for donations to the Maui Strong Fund; 100 percent of the funds will be distributed for community needs.”

For more information about HCF Maui Strong Fund, email Donor Services at donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org or call (808) 566-5560.

You can donate directly to HCF on its website www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong or through PayPal.

Not a scam

If you get a call from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office about advertising on the agency’s calendar, it’s not scam, the agency said on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office is reaching out to local businesses for its 2024 calendar.

“FCSO is working with a company called Law Enforcement Services that will be contacting your local businesses for support of the FCSO Annual Calendar Project. Please note: this is NOT a scam!”

The sheriff’s office also gives the names and numbers of the people making the calls, Debbie Sumilas (336) 780-2918 and Bryan Wilder (336) 780-5562.

Shredding events

Here are the latest shredding events we’ve heard about:

*Fries Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16. The cost is $10 per bag or box. Paper only, no metal plastic, metal clips credit cards, laminated items, CDs, floppy discs, photographs, X-rays, medicine bottles, cardboard boxes, binders, or notebooks. Proceeds will benefit youth and family outreach and ministries.

*New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 7th. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, they will unload. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-769-6057 or visit www.newphilly.org.

*The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run. You can safely shred important personal documents. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds help fund many Davie County community programs.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.