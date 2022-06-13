Ask SAM: How can I find out the status of my tax return?

Q: When is the IRS going to address the backlog in the processing center for tax returns. My return for 2021 was delivered to the IRS in Kanas on Feb. 23. (I paid for post office tracking mail.) It has still not been logged in. I check weekly on the website. Also, it is impossible to get anyone on the phone. Can you tell me how to contact them for information?

R.J.

Answer: The Internal Revenue Service will not discuss a specific taxpayer’s situation. The following is general information from an IRS spokesperson.

The IRS has processed all error-free returns that were received before October 2021.

“We are continuing to reroute tax returns and taxpayer correspondence from locations that are behind to locations where more staff is available, and we are taking other actions to minimize any delays. Tax returns are opened and processed in the order received.

“As the return is processed, whether it was filed electronically or on paper, it may be delayed because it has a mistake including errors concerning the Recovery Rebate Credit and the Child Tax Credit, is missing information, or there is suspected identity theft or fraud.

“The best bet for taxpayers wishing to track their refunds remains our ‘Where’s my Refund?’ tool and viewing their account online. Calling the IRS 800 number would not provide any different information; our assistors have the same data taxpayers have when using these tools.

“What you should do: In most instances, no further action is needed but you may check ‘Where’s my Refund?’ or you can view your account. If you filed electronically and received an acknowledgement, you do not need to take any further action other than promptly responding to any requests for information. If you filed on paper, check Where’s my Refund? If it tells you we have received your return or are processing or reviewing it, we are processing your return, but it may be under review,” the spokesperson said.

You can also visit the local IRS office.

The Winston-Salem office is at 1677 Westbrook Plaza Drive. The phone number is 336-659-2740. That office also serves Greensboro.

If you want to make an appointment for an in-person visit, call 844-545-5640. You must present a government issued ID and go through a security check before being admitted to the office.

The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed on all federal holidays.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds holding community input meeting

The Winston-Salem Public Assembly Facilities Commission will hold a community input meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Fairgrounds Home & Garden Building, 421 W. 27th St.

Residents are invited to make comments about the types of entertainment and events that they think the fairgrounds should have.

City officials want to ensure that the events and entertainment that are at the fairgrounds, reflect the diversity of Winston-Salem’s population. Included are concerts, sporting events, trade shows, festivals, and private events. Speakers will have one minute each to provide their thoughts.

There is a short survey at WSFairgrounds.com/survey for residents to fill. The survey has seven questions and takes about a minute to complete.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.