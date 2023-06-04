Q: We are being overrun by ground squirrels and chipmunks. They are digging in flower beds, plants and yards. We have tried mouse traps, rat traps, moth balls, red pepper and they seem to avoid them. How do you get rid of them?

M.G.

Answer: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has these recommendations for getting rid of pesky squirrels.

Squirrels are looking for a free meal so removing food sources is the best way to begin. Squirrels are very adaptable and will eat what they can find in neighborhoods including garbage, bird food and pet food, if it’s left outside.

Many people enjoy feeding birds, but bird feeders draw squirrels to the area around feeders. If you use a feeder with baffles and trays, it can cut down on squirrels getting the food.

Feeding your pets or neighborhood feral animals outside should be avoided. If you must feed your pets outside, stay with them while they eat to prevent squirrels or other wild animals access to the food. Remove the food bowl when the pet has finished.

Make sure trash can lids are secure to prevent animals breaking into the trash cans.

If you have a fruit tree in your yard, put a two-foot-wide circle of smooth metal six-feet high to keep the squirrels from harvesting your fruit before you can.

To prevent squirrels from getting into your house and setting up housekeeping, the commission suggests using ½ inch hardware cloth or chicken wire to close off any spaces that they can squeeze into the house.

To prevent them from getting into attics or other spaces, trim tree limbs back at least six feet so they can’t jump from the limb to the roof.

Finding information on dealing with chipmunks was a little more difficult, but many of the same types of preventative measures apply to Alvin and his friends.

Securing outdoor feeders is the primary way to discourage chipmunk activity.

Thisoldhouse.com has some natural repellents that may work to discourage chipmunks.

*Ask your barber or hairdresser if you can have a bag of hair. Chipmunks don’t like hair, so if you put it around your yard, it may keep them out.

*You can also use fox or other predator urine, but your family and friends will also be repelled by it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture does not recommend using moth balls to repel any type of wildlife.

“Mothballs are approved for controlling moths that damage clothing. They are not approved for controlling any type of wildlife. Mothballs are toxic to pets and children.”

Q: Last January the crossing light on Reynolda Road near Graylyn was damaged and would be fixed after the special-order light arrived within 8-10 weeks. It’s June and we still have no crossing light. Any update on when it will be fixed? S.C.

Answer: The light will be repaired soon, said Cheryl Walker, the executive director of strategic communications (news) for Wake Forest University, told us.

“Wake Forest Facilities and Campus Services expects delivery of the new pedestrian crossing pole the week of June 12 and will make plans for installation once it is received,” she said.

The light was damaged on Jan. 30, according to an accident report from the Winston-Salem Police Department, when a driver had to stop suddenly when the car in front stopped suddenly at the crosswalk. The driver told the officer that he swerved right to avoid the car and hit the pole.