Ask SAM: How can I make an appointment to get a driver's license renewed?

Q: Why is it so difficult to renew a driver’s license? You dial a number, push the applicable number to schedule an appointment and then the link goes dead. What is the best process to renew your license without having to wait hours at the DMV?

W.G.

Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, said that walk-in appointments are available at driver’s license offices statewide on a limited basis.

However, there is no way to tell how long it will take to complete the renewal.

“Making an appointment is the best way to get a customer’s needs met,” Brockwell said.

Appointments can be made at www.ncdot.gov/dmv.

“The appointment scheduler runs on a 90-day rolling schedule with new appointments being opened daily at the start of the day,” he said. “It is common for the next available open day to be filled up in a matter of hours each morning for many offices.”

When someone cancels an appointment the NCDMV scheduler will open up the canceled appointments, Brockwell said.

“We cannot account for people double booking, people not notifying the system of a cancellation or other non-commitments to a scheduled appointment,” he said.

Q: Is there a way to get a driver’s license without taking the written test. A friend who is in their 40s has taken the written test more than 25 times and not passed it. Is there a way for this person to get a driver’s license?

L.M.

Answer: Brockwell said that “By statute, a person may not obtain an initial NC driver license without completing and passing required tests.”

Q: Will the new Long Creek Park, outside of Bethania, have picnic tables and a grill in the shelter? If so, when are they expected? V.R.

Answer: William Ralston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, said that yes, the shelter will have a grill and tables.

“We’re waiting on them to be delivered so they can be installed,” he said.

Thank you

"On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to the anonymous lady who paid for our lunch at 801 Southern Kitchen Restaurant in Bermuda Run on Jan. 26.

"Our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a veteran (Air Force) at Salisbury National Cemetery before nine of us stopped for lunch. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us." CMH, Quartermaster, VFW Memorial Honor Guard

Pet assistance available

If you or someone you know need assistance for your pet, Fur-Ever Friends of NC has help available.

Fur-Ever Friends of NC will have its Share the Warmth event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Share the Warmth will provide free pet food and wood shavings for lower income families on a first come-first served basis.

There will be two locations, Flow Subaru, 485 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, and Central Tabernacle Church, 715 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem. Fur-Ever Friends is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of animals in the Triad.