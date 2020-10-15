Ask SAM: How can I prevent multiple credit pulls when shopping for big ticket items?

1. Any multiple inquiries when “shopping” for a mortgage or auto loan within a 14-45 day period, depending on the credit scoring model used, are supposed to only count or be viewed as one. Depending on your credit worthiness, a dealership will sometimes submit your information to multiple lenders at once, to see who will approve financing; so many times a consumer will still end up with multiple pulls. These are the questions you have the right to ask as a consumer before authorizing anything. Typically, your sales person is not the one who will answer those detailed questions. You have to get in front of the finance department of the dealerships to get the details. The more you know and understand, the more you are able to ask the right questions and make informed decisions. Try not to fall prey to that shiny new (or new to you) car or to a smooth-talking sales pitch. Stick to your guns. There is a wealth of information, access, and inventory with numerous dealers and sellers to settle. And you have to make the payment for the next three to seven years.