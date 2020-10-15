Ask SAM: How can I prevent multiple credit pulls when shopping for big ticket items?

Q: When buying a car, house or other big-ticket item, we are advised to check interest rates from different lenders but they say they can't give us a rate without checking our credit. This seems counterproductive because each credit check lowers your credit score. Is there a way for a lender to get the information they need without it lowering the credit score?
J.M.
Answer: Lisa Terry, the financial management and education director at Financial Pathways of the Piedmont said in an email response, “Credit reporting and inquiries can be tricky and confusing when shopping for big-ticket items such as a home or auto.
It is true that multiple pulls (or hard inquiries) of a consumer’s credit report can negatively impact the credit score by several points.
There are two trains of thought to consider:
1. Any multiple inquiries when “shopping” for a mortgage or auto loan within a 14-45 day period, depending on the credit scoring model used, are supposed to only count or be viewed as one. Depending on your credit worthiness, a dealership will sometimes submit your information to multiple lenders at once, to see who will approve financing; so many times a consumer will still end up with multiple pulls. These are the questions you have the right to ask as a consumer before authorizing anything. Typically, your sales person is not the one who will answer those detailed questions. You have to get in front of the finance department of the dealerships to get the details. The more you know and understand, the more you are able to ask the right questions and make informed decisions. Try not to fall prey to that shiny new (or new to you) car or to a smooth-talking sales pitch. Stick to your guns. There is a wealth of information, access, and inventory with numerous dealers and sellers to settle. And you have to make the payment for the next three to seven years.
2. However, our best advice from Financial Pathways certified counselors, is for all consumers to have a sound working knowledge and understanding of their credit reports (all 3: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion), credit scores and generalized credit worthiness before submitting any loan application. If you have excellent credit (720+), you may have a better opportunity obtaining a low cost loan with your current bank or credit union vs financing from the dealership. Or at least speaking with a loan officer may provide further guidance. There are also many mortgage and auto loan calculators available online for consumer’s to plug in different loan amounts, interest rates, and terms to better understand what is affordable and what makes most sense for your specific financial picture.
3. If you are unsure about how to access your credit report, read your credit report, or want to learn how to improve your credit, Financial Pathways of the Piedmont can help. Here are some links to our website and the link to obtain your free annual credit reports.
4. To schedule an appointment with Financial Pathways of the Piedmont: Call 336-896-1191, email info@financialpaths.org.”
