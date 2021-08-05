Ask SAM: How can I prove I'm vaccinated against COVID-19?

Q: What is acceptable proof of COVID-19 vaccination and how do I get one?

G.C.

Answer: Catie Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, explains proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“When you get vaccinated, you should receive a vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it and where you received it.

“Keep the card in a safe spot and take a picture of it just in case it gets misplaced. Some people with access to email will also receive an email with proof of vaccination.

“Many North Carolinians can also access their COVID-19 vaccine information in the North Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Portal, if they received the COVID-19 vaccine from a North Carolina provider and provided an email address to the provider.

“If you received your vaccine from a pharmacy (e.g., CVS or Walgreens) or from another federal vaccine provider (such as the US Department of Defense), you will need to get your vaccine information directly from that provider or the CDC vaccination card provided as it is not available in the North Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Portal.