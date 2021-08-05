Ask SAM: How can I prove I'm vaccinated against COVID-19?

Q: What is acceptable proof of COVID-19 vaccination and how do I get one?
G.C.
Answer: Catie Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, explains proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
“When you get vaccinated, you should receive a vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it and where you received it.
“Keep the card in a safe spot and take a picture of it just in case it gets misplaced. Some people with access to email will also receive an email with proof of vaccination.
“Many North Carolinians can also access their COVID-19 vaccine information in the North Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Portal, if they received the COVID-19 vaccine from a North Carolina provider and provided an email address to the provider.
“If you received your vaccine from a pharmacy (e.g., CVS or Walgreens) or from another federal vaccine provider (such as the US Department of Defense), you will need to get your vaccine information directly from that provider or the CDC vaccination card provided as it is not available in the North Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Portal.
“If people lose their vaccine card or have questions about accessing their vaccine records, they should contact their vaccine provider.”
Q: Why is the fitness center owned by Wake Forest Baptist Health in Kernersville still closed after 15 months?
P.D. and W.L.
Answer: A spokesperson for Wake Forest Baptist Health explained what the hold up is in reopening the fitness center.
“Wake Forest Baptist’s Fitness Center at Kernersville was initially closed due to the pandemic. During this time, the facility’s air handling units malfunctioned, which resulted in substantial damage that was not immediately discovered.
“Repair work is scheduled to begin this fall and the Fitness Center at Kernersville hopes for a reopening in 2022.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and we thank the community for their patience and understanding as we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our patrons.”
Q: Can we throw old alkaline batteries (such as AA, AAA) in the trash? If not, where can we take them to be disposed of?
D.W.P.
Answer: Yes, throw them in the trash. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem said, "Alkaline batteries need to go in the trash, but 3RC does accept rechargeable batteries."
3RC Envirostation is located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. The service is free and open to all residents of Forsyth County. Proof of residency is required.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Book sale is back
After being canceled in 2020 by the pandemic, the Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 34th Annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
All items will be half price on Sept. 4.
The book sale is one of the largest in the state.
Parking and admission are free. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Boulevard.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the center's programs and services for older adults.
