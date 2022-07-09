Ask SAM: How can I renew my 95-year-old mother's ID?

Q: My 95 year-old mother needs to have her state-issued N.C. ID renewed. I tried to renew it online but discovered it can’t be renewed online. You have to make an appointment and go to a DMV office in person. She uses a walker and it’s difficult for her to do that. Is there another way we can renew her ID? — S.J.P.

Answer: When you sent in your question, you did not give us any contact information.

John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, said office staff needs to contact you.

“Before anything can be done, we will need to know the person’s name, address, email address and a contact phone number.

"Each person has their own set of circumstances. We would need to communicate with that person before a next course of action in assisting them could take place," Brockwell said.

If you email us your contact information, we'll pass it along.

Q: Those of us in the new and old Sherwood Forest communities are very concerned that we have had no brush pickup for several months. Many of our streets have large piles of brush that have been there in the road/sidewalks creating hazards simply as there was no place else to place it, and even for a short time, would be somewhat distracting and dangerous. Is there any relief for this section anytime soon? — C.F.

Answer: City officials are aware of the issue, said Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the sanitation department for Winston-Salem.

“We are aware that citizens are experiencing longer waiting periods between brush collection service. Please be assured that our crews are working diligently to service the entire city as efficiently as possible with the resources we have available.

“We appreciate the patience of our citizens as we work to provide this service.”

Gardening workday

The Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program, part of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, will have a public workday from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park.

Registration is required to attend the workday. Register through the Eventbrite page, which can be found at go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite. Registration will close the day prior to the event, and no walk-in registrations will be accepted. There will be additional workdays on Aug. 11, and Sept. 8. Register for each date separately via the NCCE, Forsyth County Eventbrite page.

Volunteers will meet at the Arboretum office at 5:45 p.m. for a short orientation. Garden work will take place between 6 and 7:30 p.m.. All registered participants will receive directions to the Arboretum.

If you are under 18, please attend with a parent, guardian, or other adult.

Bring a water bottle, a pair of garden gloves and any tools you may have. There will be water refills, tools, and gloves available to borrow. Tasks may include weeding, mulching, watering, and planting.