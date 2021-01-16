Ask SAM: How can I renew my driver's license?

Q: My driver's license expires in April and I have several questions. When will I receive my renewal notice? Can I still go online to renew? What is the price to renew? If you renew online, how long before you get the license?

— M.M.

Answer: According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle website, they will mail drivers a reminder card about 60 days before their license expires. You can renew your license online or at a NCDMV office up to six months before it expires. However, if you go to an office, you must make an appointment. Licenses can be renewed online up to two years after the expiration date; otherwise renewals must be done in-person at an NCDMV office. The cost is $5.50 per year. It takes about four to six weeks to get the license after renewal.

Q: Many of Bank of America's branches are temporarily closed. The status hasn't changed for more than two weeks. There is no good number to get definite answer. What one should do?

— V.S.

Answer: Though the person asking this question said they were in Irvine, Calif., in looking at the Bank of America website SAM noticed that several branches in this area were temporarily closed as well.