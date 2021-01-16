Ask SAM: How can I renew my driver's license?

Q: My driver's license expires in April and I have several questions. When will I receive my renewal notice? Can I still go online to renew? What is the price to renew? If you renew online, how long before you get the license?
— M.M.
Answer: According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle website, they will mail drivers a reminder card about 60 days before their license expires. You can renew your license online or at a NCDMV office up to six months before it expires. However, if you go to an office, you must make an appointment. Licenses can be renewed online up to two years after the expiration date; otherwise renewals must be done in-person at an NCDMV office. The cost is $5.50 per year. It takes about four to six weeks to get the license after renewal.
Q: Many of Bank of America's branches are temporarily closed. The status hasn't changed for more than two weeks. There is no good number to get definite answer. What one should do?
— V.S.
Answer: Though the person asking this question said they were in Irvine, Calif., in looking at the Bank of America website SAM noticed that several branches in this area were temporarily closed as well.
We contacted Bank of America and Mark T. Pipitone, a communications executive for Bank of America responded, “We are operating with an abundance of caution around keeping employees and clients as safe as possible during the pandemic, and on occasion, have temporarily closed locations. When this happens, we work to ensure that the full service ATMs onsite are regularly restocked so that clients can still transact their most common needs. Our clients can also use our mobile app for many of their banking needs, and they can get the latest information on our schedules by going to www.bankofamerica.com/locator.”
Q: I’ve recently noticed a lot of crows at twilight in the area of South Stratford Road and Healey Drive, especially near the post office. Is this a new phenomenon?
— H.B.
Answer: We turned to Ron Morris, who writes a birding column for the Winston-Salem Journal. “I’m not around that part of town enough to know how long crows have been there, but it’s commonplace for them to amass in large numbers in winter. They’re especially conspicuous at dusk when they begin to settle down and roost for the night. Come springtime, if not before, they will disperse."
Q: Is AARP Tax Aide planning on doing free tax return preparation this year?
— L.P.
Answer: We heard from officials with the AARP Tax Aide program. The group is finalizing plans for this year’s income tax assistance. Here are the basic rules, so far:
• They will not be preparing taxes at Reynolda and Southside branch libraries.
• They will have a telephone number and a website, neither is ready at this point, and will take appointments only. No first come first served as in the past.
They are not sure if they will be ready to open by first of February. Updates will be passed on as they are received.
Update
Minor Barnette, the director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection, said someone suggested to him that the reader trying to get rid of a propane cylinder check with Scout troops and see if they could use it.
