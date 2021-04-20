Ask SAM: How can I stop charities from asking me for donations?

Q: We responded to a family's suggestion for charitable donations to specific organizations. Afterwards, we were bombarded with more solicitations from those same companies, despite sending responses that the gift was a memorial and to remove us from their contact list because we are not interested in and will discard future notices. How can we stop this constant flow of donation requests?
A.T.
Answer: Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, said that it might be hard to believe, but fundraisers say that appealing continuously to donors who have given before results in more donations.
“The more recent the last gift, the better chance of another. Once you give, the same organization may solicit your support several times in one year,” said Yates.
A charity that you give money to, may sell it donor list to another charity, thus increasing the likelihood that you’ll get more solicitation requests.
“The result is mail and email from both the charity you first gave to and those with whom it shared your name,” she said.
Writing directly to the charities whose information you don’t want and asking them to delete your name from their donor lists is the correct first step. You should also tell charities you support whether you want your name removed from any lists they rent or exchange.
Yates had a couple of other suggestions for getting a charity to stop donation requests:
*Register with the Direct Marketing Association Mail Preference Service, www.dmachoice.org. This service covers both postal mail and email. Since not all mailers use this service, registering won’t eliminate all unwanted mail and email but can reduce it. There is a $2 processing fee to register.
*The BBB Wise Giving Alliance standard requires that a charity offer its contributors an opt-out opportunity, in its written appeals, at least once a year.
Tell the Alliance if a national charity doesn’t handle a complaint to your satisfaction. To meet Alliance standard 20, charities must respond and act on complaints.
You can file a complaint with the Alliance at www.give.org/charity-inquiry-new.
You can also send an inquiry or complaint about a charity by mail by writing to: BBB Wise Giving Alliance, 3033 Wilson Blvd, Suite 710, Arlington, VA 22201. In both cases, provide a description of your complaint about the charity and your requested resolution.
Drug take-back
A drive-thru drug take-back event will be held from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Inmar Intelligence, 635 Vine St., Winston-Salem. Unused or expired prescription medications can be turned in for disposal.
The take-by is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Winston-Salem Police Department and Inmar Intelligence.
