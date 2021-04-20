Ask SAM: How can I stop charities from asking me for donations?

Q: We responded to a family's suggestion for charitable donations to specific organizations. Afterwards, we were bombarded with more solicitations from those same companies, despite sending responses that the gift was a memorial and to remove us from their contact list because we are not interested in and will discard future notices. How can we stop this constant flow of donation requests?

A.T.

Answer: Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, said that it might be hard to believe, but fundraisers say that appealing continuously to donors who have given before results in more donations.

“The more recent the last gift, the better chance of another. Once you give, the same organization may solicit your support several times in one year,” said Yates.

A charity that you give money to, may sell it donor list to another charity, thus increasing the likelihood that you’ll get more solicitation requests.

“The result is mail and email from both the charity you first gave to and those with whom it shared your name,” she said.