Ask SAM: How can I tell if my mailed stimulus payment is legit?

Q: I received what appears to be an Economic Impact Payment card in the mail. The envelope said: "Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Economic Impact Payment." The return address was Economic Impact Payment Card PO Box 247022 Omaha, NE 68124-7022. I read somewhere that legitimate cards have a different return address. The card itself looks legit but I want to make sure before I activate.

L.S.

Answer: SAM checked the IRS website at https://bit.ly/39spmQR. The envelope you described is the same as one pictured on the website. Your card is legit.

Q: When a person takes one of two COVID-19 shots when will one have a reaction? What are the side effect reactions? Once COVID-19 shots are given are you immune to COVID-19? Does this mean you do not have to wear a mask?

Answer: Yes, you should continue to wear a mask, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As for side effects, some people will experience those, said Glenda Dancy, the assistant public health director at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.